Anna Marie Tendler Returns to the Public Eye as Ex John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Prepare for Baby

Anna Marie Tendler is feeling the love as she shows off her new art collection.
The 36-year-old artist held a small exhibit at the Other Art Fair in Santa Monica, Calif. on Thursday, Sept. 23. The occasion marked her first public outing since estranged husband John Mulaney, who is expecting a baby with Olivia Munn, announced he was filing for divorce.
For the art fair, Tendler wore a beautiful family heirloom, writing on Instagram that her white gown "was my mom's wedding dress from 1978." She paired the lace ensemble with a brown Gucci belt and gold jewelry.
Tendler's exhibition is titled "rooms in the first house." Her website describes the series of photos as a "reference to the first astrological house," sharing that they "chronicle the often non-linear experiences of loss, anger, and powerlessness, as well as a reclamation of identity."
Tendler thanked those who stopped by the art show, writing on Instagram, "Thank you to my beautiful friends who showed up at exactly the right time to unexpectedly help me when my booth became overwhelming."
Attendees included Saturday Night Live alum Molly Shannon and Never Have I Ever co-creator Lang Fisher.
Though this is Tendler's first public exhibition of "rooms in the first house," she's offered a glimpse of her artwork on Instagram for months now.
Tendler has not publicly spoken about the symbolism of her photographs, but many think it's no coincidence that she posted a piece titled "Dinner in March," which shows her sitting alone at a dining table that has two plates.
As for the timeline of their separation, Mulaney shared during a September appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers that he moved out of his and Tendler's home in October 2020. Seven months would pass before they publicly announced their divorce in May 2021.
Another photo shared the day before news of their split broke shows Tendler holding her and Mulaney's dog, Petunia. She captioned the picture, "Happy Mother's Day to all the women who have chosen unconventional paths of motherhood, and to those for whom the unconventional paths have chosen them."
When John announced his intention to divorce the artist, Tendler said in a statement, "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."
Shortly thereafter, reports emerged that Mulaney was dating Munn, with photos showing the pair at lunch with friends.
By September, Mulaney announced he and Munn are expecting their first child together. He told Seth Meyers in his sit-down, "In the spring, I went to Los Angeles, and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia—Olivia Munn."
He added, "I'm going to be a dad. We're both really, really happy."
Though outsiders may think Olivia and John's relationship is on the fast-track, a source previously told E! News the couple is "very serious" about each other. "Their relationship moved pretty quickly," the source shared, "but are really happy and excited about the baby."