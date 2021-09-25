Anna Marie Tendler Returns to the Public Eye as Ex John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Prepare for Baby

Watch : Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Step Out After Pregnancy Announcement

Anna Marie Tendler is feeling the love as she shows off her new art collection.

The 36-year-old artist held a small exhibit at the Other Art Fair in Santa Monica, Calif. on Thursday, Sept. 23. The occasion marked her first public outing since estranged husband John Mulaney, who is expecting a baby with Olivia Munn, announced he was filing for divorce.

For the art fair, Tendler wore a beautiful family heirloom, writing on Instagram that her white gown "was my mom's wedding dress from 1978." She paired the lace ensemble with a brown Gucci belt and gold jewelry.

Tendler's exhibition is titled "rooms in the first house." Her website describes the series of photos as a "reference to the first astrological house," sharing that they "chronicle the often non-linear experiences of loss, anger, and powerlessness, as well as a reclamation of identity."

Tendler thanked those who stopped by the art show, writing on Instagram, "Thank you to my beautiful friends who showed up at exactly the right time to unexpectedly help me when my booth became overwhelming."