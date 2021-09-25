From The Hills to Real Housewives? Ashley Wahler Teases Her Future in Reality TV

We interviewed Ashley Wahler because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Ashley Wahler's future in reality TV is still unwritten.
More than a month after MTV aired the season two finale of The Hills: New Beginnings, fans have been wondering if new episodes could be in the works. But according to one of the show's biggest stars, much of the cast is waiting to find out what could be next.
"I'm gonna be 100 percent honest with you. I have no idea," Ashley exclusively told E! News when asked about a possible new season. "I wish that I did because I really feel like a third season would be great for us. A lot of us have so much going on right now in our lives. Kaitlynn Carter is about to have her baby any day. I was just with Audrina Patridge last weekend. Jen Delgado and I talk all the time."
The reality star continued, "We've become such a tight knit group that it would be sad to not document what's really happening now."
At the same time, Ashley is grateful to have had a platform to discuss important topics like her husband Jason Wahler's journey with sobriety as well as her experience with molar pregnancy loss.
"I really want to use my platform for good and positive and so I feel really blessed and fortunate to be able to share hope from addiction towards others, as well as losing a baby," she explained. "I had so many people reach out to me and I just didn't realize how many people were struggling out there with getting pregnant and everything else so it's utilized my vulnerability to create an opportunity for people to connect and feel like they can relate."
During season two, fans watched Jason and Ashley learn they were expecting a son. Baby Wyatt arrived in June once filming had concluded.
While the future of The Hills remains uncertain, Ashley has several close friendships within the Real Housewives of Orange County cast. In fact, the hairstylist has been working with Emily Simpson and Shannon Beador's daughter while filming.
"I love Emily and Lydia McLaughlin and Gretchen Rossi. Lydia threw my baby shower," Ashley shared. "Don't get me wrong. I've asked [The Hills executive producer] Alex Baskin a few times if I could make a crossover onto the Housewives because I would love to be on the OC Housewives, bring some youth and some drama into that cast."
She added, "I think it would be really cool to just be able to hang with all the girls and then the girls have their storyline, they kind of rock it, they have fun. That's really what I'd like to see in season three [of The Hills]. All of us are new moms so we all need to have like a mom's trip…All the guys can stay at home watching the kids."
Until then, Ashley is preparing to launch her hair accessories line titled The Gold Collection on Sept. 28. And when she has any free time, the Orange County resident is making a difference in her community.
On Sept. 23, Ashley participated in the Shiseido Blue Project Beach Cleanup with World Surf League Pure and Wildcoast at the U.S Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach, Calif.
"It's really important that we educate everybody and we teach people about how important our oceans are," she shared. "The ocean is very near and dear to our hearts so this is like the perfect project for us to be involved in and what better than to raise awareness with Shiseido?"
Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ Sunscreen
"The sunscreen is amazing," Ashley told E! News when supporting the Shiseido Blue Project. "It goes on clear. If you know about sunscreen, you want a clear sunscreen and not sticky and not smelling."
Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+
"There's nothing better than a clear sunscreen stick for kids when you're trying to get them ready for school and you just kind of wipe it on the face and then you're done," Ashley told E! News. "It's very convenient and it's also ocean friendly."