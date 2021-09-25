From The Hills to Real Housewives? Ashley Wahler Teases Her Future in Reality TV

Watch : "The Hills" Cast Teases Kristin Cavallari's "Incredible" Return

Ashley Wahler's future in reality TV is still unwritten.

More than a month after MTV aired the season two finale of The Hills: New Beginnings, fans have been wondering if new episodes could be in the works. But according to one of the show's biggest stars, much of the cast is waiting to find out what could be next.

"I'm gonna be 100 percent honest with you. I have no idea," Ashley exclusively told E! News when asked about a possible new season. "I wish that I did because I really feel like a third season would be great for us. A lot of us have so much going on right now in our lives. Kaitlynn Carter is about to have her baby any day. I was just with Audrina Patridge last weekend. Jen Delgado and I talk all the time."

The reality star continued, "We've become such a tight knit group that it would be sad to not document what's really happening now."