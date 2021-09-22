Hilarie Burton Reveals Touching Tattoo She Got to Honor Willie Garson Before His Death

Watch : "Sex and the City" Star Willie Garson Dead at 57

Hilarie Burton is sharing the special way she'll forever honor Willie Garson.

Less than a day after the Sex and the City actor unexpectedly passed away at the age of 57, Hilarie took to Instagram to pen an emotional tribute to her longtime friend and former White Collar co-star.

"My phone hasn't stopped," the One Tree Hill actress began her caption on Sept. 22. "Friends. Coworkers. Total strangers. The world knows that @willie.garson has been a pivotal player in my life."

Prior to the actor's death, Hilarie revealed that she got a tattoo dedicated to Willie and one of his most endearing phrases: Calm down.

"He would pay you the biggest compliment in the world," she explained. "Tell you that you were the smartest or prettiest or most talented or that your book/show/recipe/charity, etc mattered and was valuable. And right as you'd blush, he'd temper it with 'alright, calm down!'"