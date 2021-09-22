Nordstrom Rack Has Deals Up To 92% Off Clothing, Beauty, Accessories & More Right Now

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Who's in the mood for a great deal? If so, now's the perfect time to shop. Whether you're looking for a cool moto jacket for the upcoming months or cozy slippers to keep your feet warm, Nordstrom Rack has it all. Not only that, they have some of the best discounts out there.

For instance, where else can you get a super cute Free People Tunic Sweater for over $100 off the retail price? If you love Barefoot Dreams just as much as we do, you can score a $140 CozyChic wrap for less than $65. Talk about an amazing deal! But what really surprised us most was how high these discounts go. We kid you not, there are even items up to 92% off right now. When deals are that good, items do tend to sell out pretty quick. If you like something don't hesitate.

We've rounded up some of the best deals you'll find at Nordstrom Rack today. Check out our finds below.