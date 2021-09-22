Nicole Richie's Hair Is Lit on Fire in Terrifying Video From 40th Birthday Party

Watch : Nicole Richie Describes Her Home Style

Stop, drop and roll! Nicole Richie's 40th birthday just went up in smoke.

On Tuesday, September 21, the TV personality and House of Harlow designer shared footage from the alarming moment her hair caught on fire as she blew out her birthday candles.

In the Instagram video, which you can check out below, Nicole's loved ones cheered as she leaned over her cake to make a wish and extinguish the flames. Suddenly, fire from the candles engulfed the ends of her curls and the birthday girl (understandably) screamed in terror. A friend is then seen reaching over to put out the fire with her hand.

Despite the fright, it seems the Great News actress recovered quickly from the incident, captioning her post, "Well… so far 40 is [fire emoji]."

Husband Joel Madden put it perfectly when he stole a line from Nicole's The Simple Life co-star Paris Hilton and commented, "That's hot."