Willie Garson Dead at 57: Revisit Stanford Blatch's Most Iconic Sex and the City Moments

The entertainment world is mourning the unexpected loss of Willie Garson.

The actor, who is best known for playing Carrie Bradshaw's close friend Stanford Blatch in Sex and the City, died at the age of 57. Willie's son, Nathen Garson, confirmed his passing on Instagram.

"I love you so much papa," Nathen shared on Tuesday, Sept. 21. "Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I'm so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You'll always be with me."

While People reports the star died following a "short illness," an official cause of death has not been publicly confirmed.

Prior to his passing, Willie stepped back into the iconic role of Stanford for the upcoming SATC spinoff, And Just Like That.