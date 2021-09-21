Will a Smelly Ariana Grande Question Stump This Family on Cash at Your Door? Watch

Watch : Ariana Grande Question Brings Family Closer to Winning $25K

These contestants need to "Take a Hint."

While their pop culture references were on point, especially with Ariana Grande knowledge proving to pay off, the Schmidt family didn't seem to know their own living room!

In a hilarious sneak peek at tonight's episode of Jason Biggs' Cash At Your Door, airing Sept. 21, host Jason Biggs stumps the Schmidts with a curveball question.

"So, $25,000 is up for grabs here today," Jason starts, explaining that each correct answer for the first round lands them $250 in the bank.

After correctly guessing the Amazon River, the Schmidts' second question gives them pause: "What celebrity's fragrance line includes the scents Sweet Like Candy, R.E.M. and Thank U, Next?" Jason asks.

Mrs. Schmidt responds, "I didn't know she had a fragrance line but that sounds like Ariana Grande!"

Turns out, her Ariana fandom came in handy!

Then, Jason makes it a little tougher: Will the Schmidts be able to remember the fortune they keep on their own bulletin board?