Jason Biggs Reveals Why Hosting Cash At Your Door Was Like a "Homecoming" During the Pandemic

Jason Biggs may be ringing on your doorbell, but the Cash At Your Door host already feels right at home.
The American Pie alum exclusively revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 30 that filming the new game show, premiering on E! tomorrow, Aug. 31, was a personal "homecoming" during the pandemic.
"We actually filmed like two towns away from where I grew up," the Jason Biggs' Cash At Your Door host explained of bonding with contestants in the TriState area. "It was a homecoming of sorts, because I was like, 'I know this family, this is my family.' It was really cool."
The first look at the new E! series even shows Biggs getting mistaken for other celebs like Freddie Prinze Jr., as unsuspecting neighbors truly have no idea why Biggs is there with a film crew. "Game show hosting for me has been so much fun," Biggs gushed. "I love meeting new people, I love talking to people, I love improvising, I love giving away someone else's money."
Biggs continued, "I kind of feel like it's a natural fit on so many levels for me. The timing of the show, given the ways things have been in the last year and a half, I made a lot of families so happy. We were giving away thousands of dollars."
Per the Cash at Your Door rules, players can win up to $25,000 if they make it through three rounds of trivia—and Biggs revels in the straight-forwardness of the concept.
"You can't mess it up," he joked. "It is exactly what the title implies. I am the host of this show and I'm coming to your house, and I have lots of cash and I want to give it to you."
And Cash At Your Door is not Biggs' first time hosting: The Cherries Wild MC dubbed his new passion for hosting as a quarantine hobby.
"It's funny, people were talking about learning to make sourdough, 'I got a sourdough starter during the pandemic,' or, 'I started studying a new language,'" Biggs quipped. "I became a game show host. That's what I did. That was my pandemic. I did a straight pivot, and now I guess I'm hosting game shows? But I love it."
Watch the full interview above to hear about Biggs' life with two kids and what fans can expect from Cash At Your Door.
Jason Biggs Cash At Your Door premieres Aug. 31 at 11 p.m. on E!.