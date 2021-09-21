Tarek El Moussa Tests Positive for Coronavirus in Breakthrough Case

Watch : Tarek El Moussa Spills LAVISH Upcoming Honeymoon Plans

Tarek El Moussa has tested positive for coronavirus.

His rep confirmed the Flipping 101 star's test results in a statement to E! News and noted Tarek's fiancée, Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young, has not tested positive for COVID-19.

"Tarek recently tested positive for COVID-19 and has had no symptoms," the rep said. "He has since been doing his part to stay safe and get well by quarantining with his fiancé, Heather Rae Young, both of whom are fully vaccinated. While they are tested multiple times a week for filming purposes, Tarek had many negative tests last week and one positive. Heather Rae's tests all came back negative."

As a result, the rep said Tarek will be taking a temporary break from filming until the quarantine period is over.

"Out of an abundance of caution, production immediately postponed filming and the couple has taken all necessary precautions to keep everyone safe," the rep continued. "Tarek is listening to the advice of his doctors and won't be scheduled to return to filming until he tests negative and his quarantine is complete. Heather Rae continues to feel great and test negative."