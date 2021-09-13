Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Bring The ’80s Back With Joint Bachelor and Bachelorette Parties

2021 Met Gala

Everything You Need to Know About E!'s Live Coverage
In honor of their big day fast approaching, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young enjoyed fun-filled joint bachelor and bachelorette festivities over the weekend.

Heather Rae Young is getting ready to flip her last name.
 
The Selling Sunset star, 33, and her fiancé, Tarek El Moussa, 40, are eagerly counting down the days until the two say their "I dos." And in celebration of their upcoming big day, over the weekend, the pair enjoyed joint bachelor and bachelorette parties with close friends and family out in Palm Desert, Calif.
 
The real estate agent and bride-to-be shared photos of the fun festivities to Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 12, which included an '80s-themed pool party and an intimate dinner with their nearest and dearest. "Cheers to [the] most fun, love-filled weekend," Heather captioned a series of photos featuring her wearing a bright-pink visor and matching leg warmers, paired with a one-piece "Wife of the Party" swimsuit. "Having the time of our lives with our people and my person." In the series of cute photos, Tarek did his part and stuck to the '80s theme by rocking a blue fanny pack and matching wristbands.

"We couldn't have asked for a better weekend and honestly, there wasn't a moment that went by where I didn't feel so lucky to be at such a beautiful hotel celebrating mine and Tarek's love with all our closest friends," Heather captioned photos from the dinner party, which counted her Selling Sunset co-stars Mary Fitzgerald and Brett Oppenheim as guests. "Having a joint bachelor and bachelorette weekend made it the most fun."

Heather and Tarek began dating in July 2019, almost three years after the Flip or Flop star's split from ex-wife Christina Haack in 2016. Fast-forward two years, and the two are popping the bubbly to celebrate the days until their next chapter.

