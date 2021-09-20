Will Scheana Shay Film Her Wedding for Vanderpump Rules? All the Details on Her Tropical Ceremony

Save the date, Vanderpump Rules fans!
Newly engaged Scheana Shay and fiancé Brock Davies are spilling details about their upcoming wedding. The Bravo stars exclusively revealed to E! News on Monday, Sept. 20 that they plan to marry in Bali in November 2022.
"That is where we first said I love you to each other," Scheana dished of picking the locale for their tropical destination nuptials. "That's just a magical place for us. And I was thinking it for the honeymoon and we'd maybe do the wedding in Australia or New Zealand but we were like, 'Why don't we just go to Bali? Make a whole vacation out of it.' Go for a couple weeks, get all our friends and family out there and just do a destination trip."
Brock added, "The flight to the wedding's gonna be epic. We're going to get everyone to book the same flight so that there's like 100 people flying out, it's a party!"
"It's the best and it's very affordable, which is another reason we chose there," Scheana continued, adding of her Aussie husband-to-be, "I want to do what's the most convenient for his family. My family's already been to one wedding of mine so if they can't make this one it's OK."
As for filming the event for VPR, Scheana dished, "I'm obviously open to it. Everything in my life has been filmed up to this point. This only thing is it will technically be in the off season. So unless we change the time of filming and it's not in the summer or we just pick up and film a wedding special. I'm open to all of that but we're not going to get married until the end of 2022 when it's summer there."
So will all of their current Bravo co-stars be invited? "As of now, yes," Scheana laughed.
And yes, their five-month-old daughter Summer Moon Honey Davies, who was born back in April, will have a special role in the wedding ceremony.
"A hundred percent, she's going to be the little flower girl," Scheana gushed.
Check out Scheana and Brock's Daily Pop interview above for more scoop on baby Summer and details on the VPR season nine drama!
Vanderpump Rules returns Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past seasons any time on Peacock.
