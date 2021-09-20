Kendall Jenner and Boyfriend Devin Booker Enjoy Tropical Getaway With Hailey and Justin Bieber

Double date alert!
After a luxe Mexican getaway in June, BFFs Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin jetted off together again for a fun beachfront vacation—except this time, they invited their significant others. Justin Bieber and Kendall's NBA star boyfriend, Devin Booker, joined the model besties for a post-Met Gala and New York Fashion Week weekend in Jamaica.
Hot off of Justin's sultry performance honoring Hailey at the Met Gala after-party, and Kendall's many runway walks, these A-listers relaxed by the lagoon at a tropical resort. According to a source, the quick trip was to a destination that "they have all been to before," in Goldeneye Jamaica, and the foursome went straight from New York for a three-day vacay. As of Sept. 19, they had all returned home to Los Angeles.
Hailey shared a series of Instagram pics on Sept. 19, showing herself and Justin cozying up by a waterfall, plus paddleboarding down a river and dancing in a rainstorm. Even though Kendall was not included in any of the snapshots, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian both "liked" the post, with Kim even commenting with three flame emojis.
This isn't Kendall and Devin's first romantic escape: The couple spent time in Lake Tahoe and the Hamptons, before sailing the Amalfi Coast in August. It's no wonder that even Kendall's family is smitten with Devin!
"Him and Stormi [Webster] have an amazing relationship," Kendall gushed on The Tonight Show on Sept. 15. "She has the biggest crush on him, and I'm jealous sometimes. I'm like, 'Stop—can you guys not?'"
So, where will Kendall and Devin spend time together next? See pics from their Jamaican vacation below.