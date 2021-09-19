Taraji P. Henson Dazzles in a Sexy Sheer Gown at the 2021 Emmy Awards

Watch : Billy Porter Talks Playing "Male Whitney Houston" on "Pose"

Taraji P. Henson is bringing her fabulous fashion to the 2021 Emmys red carpet.

The 51-year-old star arrived at Los Angeles' L.A. Live in a black floor-length, long-sleeved sheer Elie Saab gown adorned with dazzling silver sequins. Henson's low-cut dress oozed sex appeal by showing off lots of cleavage but also provided some practicality with always useful pockets. The star completed her stunning look with giant diamond earraings and matching rings.

Henson talked to E! News exclusively on the red carpet and dished to co-host Karamo that's she's still "reaching out" Carol Burnett as she prepares to take over the role of Miss Hannigan in NBC's Annie Live! later this year.

"She's one of the greatest that I've studied," she gushed. "She kept me out of the streets from doing bad things because she kept me standing in front of that television studying her and laughing. So I'm very nervous because those are big shoes to fill but I am up for the challenge for sure."

When Karamo asked if she's ever thought about releasing her own album, Henson teased, "Have you been talking to somebody? Stay tuned!"

Her stunning look should come as no surprise to her fans. After all, Henson always brings her fashion A-game (Did you see her gorgeous Moschino jumpsuit at the Met Gala?).