This Is Us' Justin Hartley and Wife Sofia Pernas Turn Heads in Matching Blue Outfits

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas enjoyed a fashionable date night to celebrate the Television Academy's pre-Emmys party.

Watch: Justin Hartley Marries Sofia Pernas

This is us swooning over Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas' latest red carpet moment. 

The newlyweds, who privately tied the knot earlier this year, stepped out to celebrate the Television Academy's pre-Emmys party on Friday, Sept. 19 in Los Angeles.

To kick off the star-studded affair ahead of Sunday's 2021 Emmy Awards, Justin and Sofia wowed on the red carpet in matching royal blue ensembles. The This Is Us actor looked as suave as ever in a patterned navy suit that he paired with a white button-down shirt, a gingham tie and black dress shoes.

As for Sofia? The soap opera star turned heads wearing a satin blue slip dress that featured a ruffled hem and sexy slit. She accessorized with strappy sandal heels, dainty earrings and layers of diamond necklaces.

Justin and Sofia's date night marks the second public event they've attended together as a couple. Back in May, a day before E! News reported they got married, the pair showed off what appeared to be wedding rings at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The Future of This Is Us

Considering This Is Us scored five Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, it's no wonder the two decided to mark the special occasion with an unforgettable red carpet appearance.

Justin and Sofia aren't the only ones to drop jaws at the pre-Emmys party.

Scroll through our gallery below to see all of the fashionable looks and celebrity arrivals at the pre-Emmys parties.

Justin Hartley & Sofia Pernas
MJ Rodriguez
Brett Goldstein & Hannah Waddingham
Kathryn Hahn
Karen Fukuhara
Yvette Nicole Brown
Chris Sullivan & Rachel Sullivan
Kylee D. Allen, Thuso Mbedu & Mychal-Bella Bowman
Madeline Brewer
Giancarlo Esposito
Justin Hartley & Sofia Pernas
Anthony Anderson & Rickey Minor

