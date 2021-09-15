Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Kristen Bell Is Ice Cold to Dax Shepard in Hilariously Frosty Family Game Fight Preview

Kristen Bell gives husband and Family Game Fight co-host Dax Shepard the cold shoulder during a LOL-worthy sneak peek at the brutal game, "Brain Freeze." Watch now!

By Samantha Bergeson Sep 15, 2021 7:00 PMTags
TVReality TVNBCExclusivesKristen BellDax ShepardCouplesNBCU
Watch: Kristen Bell Prompts BRAIN FREEZE on "Family Game Night"

Bundle up, because Kristen Bell is bringing the winter weather!

In a hilarious sneak peek at NBC's Family Game Fight season finaleairing tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 15, co-host Bell has no problem giving husband Dax Shepard the cold (head and) shoulder. Bell quizzes a competing family on things they would see on a road trip.

"Remember, you need to guess two things correctly to make it to Spin Cycle for a chance to win $100,000," Bell states in the exclusive preview above.

The competitors guess cars (correct) and then monuments, which is a resounding no. Set against the backdrop of an icicle-filled stage, Bell simply says, "I'm very sorry to do that," and hits the buzzer. A bucket of ice falls on each family member, plus Shepard! "That's a Brain Freeze," Bell sighs, explaining the title of the shocking game. 

Shepard gasps before joking, "Terrible, terrible experience. Shame on you. Shame on you, NBC. Shame on you, viewer!"

photos
Funniest Celeb Game Face Moments Ever

As Bell concludes while cringing: "I don't like this game." 

NBC

Watch the chilling clip above!

Family Game Fight airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Vanessa & Natalia Bryant Are One Stylish Duo at Met Gala After-Party

2

Steph and Ayesha Curry Light Up the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

3

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian & More Couples on Met Gala Date Night

4
Exclusive

Is This ABC’s New Bachelor? See the Photos Raising Eyebrows

5

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Had Fat Removed From Her Cheeks

Latest News

Halle Berry Reflects on "Abuse" and "Hardship" She Has Suffered

Octavia Spencer Apologizes to Britney Spears & Sam Over Prenup Comment

Exclusive

Dylan Dreyer Shares What’s in Her Kitchen

Exclusive

Here's How Teyana Taylor Reacted When Iman Shumpert Joined DWTS

Exclusive

Why Guaynaa Is Determined to Connect Across Latinx Cultures

Exclusive

Kristen Bell Is Ice Cold to Dax Shepard on Family Game Fight

Wendy Williams Shares Breakthrough Coronavirus Diagnosis