Megan Fox Goes Bold in Blue Leather Look While Out With Machine Gun Kelly in NYC

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's latest New York City outing included even more fashion from the stylish pair. After days of unforgettable outfits from the couple, see their bold next ensembles.

Watch: Megan Fox Says Boyfriend MGK Has "Elevated" Her Style

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's style streak continues. 

The couple has taken New York by storm over the past few days with headline-making appearances at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards and the actress' subsequent solo outing at the Met Gala. On both occasions, the pair put their most stylish foot forward on the red carpet and definitely did not leave the fashion at home for the after-parties, either. 

As for their most recent outfits together, the two were photographed hand in hand in New York City on Sept. 14 and it was hard to miss them. The Till Death star was particularly noticeable in what appeared to be a vivid blue leather scoop-neck jumpsuit with her signature dark hair cascading down in loose curls. 

Meanwhile, the musician took a glitzier approach to his athleisure in a rhinestone-embellished hoodie and matching sweatpants.

With their head-turning looks as of late, the two stars have proven to be a joint fashion force. When they arrived onto the red carpet at the Video Music Awards, all eyes were on them and their standout ensembles

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly: Romance Rewind

While the 31-year-old "papercuts" singer donned a red beaded three-piece suit for the special occasion, the actress opted for a see-through nude slip dress by Mugler. 

For her Met Gala debut, it was Fox who was wearing red—in a lace-up beaded Dundas gown. As she wrote of her two major looks on Instagram, "Just me out here ignoring and defying all of your puritanical emotionally repressed projections of what a woman should be."

As Fox explained to E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi, MGK gets some credit for influencing her latest fashion. "He obviously is really flamboyant with his style," Fox said. "I always had a streak of that when I was young, but he's elevated that a lot and brought that out a lot more."

