Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

Fast & Furious Star Jordana Brewster Is Engaged to Mason Morfit

Jordana Brewster just shared a major relationship update on Instagram, announcing she's engaged to businessman Mason Morfit.

By Alyssa Morin Sep 15, 2021 2:24 AMTags
EngagementsJordana BrewsterCouplesFast and Furious
Watch: Time for an All-Female "Fast & Furious"? YES!

From hot wheels to wedding bells!

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, Jordana Brewster took to Instagram to announce the special news that she's engaged to her boyfriend, and businessman Mason Morfit. The Fast & Furious star kept her post short and sweet, writing, "JB soon to be JBM."

Along with her message, the 41-year-old actress shared a heartwarming photo of her and Mason, which captured the two cozying up to each other during a beach day. Whether it was by coincidence or not, Jordana dressed up in a heart-adorned sweater that was fitting for the occasion.

In the image, the F9 star also showed off her massive diamond engagement ring, which appeared to be a round cut with a gold band.

For the most part, the couple, who first fueled romance rumors in July 2020, has kept their relationship out of the public eye. However, early on Tuesday, Jordana and Mason sparked engagement rumors when they were spotted together in West Hollywood, Calif.

photos
2021 Celebrity Engagements

Photographers snapped pics, shared by Page Six, of the actress rocking a massive diamond ring on that finger. 

Jordana's engagement comes more than a year after she filed for divorce from film producer Andrew Form, whom she was married to for 13 years. The exes are parents to sons Julian, 8, and Rowan, 5.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Did Kanye West Attend Met Gala With Kim Kardashian? Here's the Truth

2

Steph and Ayesha Curry Light Up the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

3

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian & More Couples on Met Gala Date Night

In June, Jordana opened up about her love life in an essay for Glamour.

"Most of why my marriage didn't work was not my ex-husband's fault," she penned. "He loves work. He loves being on set, on location. I knew this from ages 27 to 32, but it became a problem for me once the kids were older. I wanted a partner."

The actress explained that by the beginning of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she and Andrew decided to part ways.

"Mason and I had met once, while we were both still married, four years ago," Jordana continued, adding, "I took note of Mason; he was cute, charming. Shortly after that lunch, I started following him on Instagram. He started following me as well. My heart would leap as soon as he liked a post or commented on something I'd written."

At the time, she admitted she was already envisioning their future together.

"I still speed up sometimes. I'm already planning my second wedding in my head," she shared. "But I stop myself when I get that rushed, buzzy feeling. I stop. I breathe. I write. Mason also calls me on it, which is helpful. I found it. I found him. I can slow down. And I do."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Did Kanye West Attend Met Gala With Kim Kardashian? Here's the Truth

2

Steph and Ayesha Curry Light Up the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

3

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian & More Couples on Met Gala Date Night

4

Kim Kardashian's Faceless 2021 Met Gala Look Will Shock You

5

Michael Vartan Reveals Why Kissing Drew Barrymore Was "Embarrassing"

Latest News

Update!

The Fashion Details from Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Week 5

Fast & Furious Star Jordana Brewster Is Engaged to Mason Morfit

Paradise's Brendan and Pieper Remain Defiant to the Bitter End

Michael Vartan Reveals Why Kissing Drew Barrymore Was "Embarrassing"

Exclusive

J Balvin Details How His Brightly Colored Met Gala Look Came to Life

Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Has "No Interest" in Ryan’s Family

Naomi Watts Talks Returning to Horror for Ryan Murphy's New Show