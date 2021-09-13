Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

Addison Rae, Emma Chamberlain and More Gen Z Stars Take Over the 2021 Met Gala

Addison Rae, Emma Chamberlain and more young stars showed up at the Met Gala in stunning ensembles, proving that they're here to stay.

It's a Gen Z world and we're just living in it.

A vast array of TikTok stars, YouTube vloggers and influencers turned up and turned out for the 2021 Met Gala on Monday, Sept. 13. 

Emma Chamberlain was one of the first stars to arrive at the event, walking up the stairs in a gold cutout dress that featured an asymmetrical train. The 20-year-old vlogger wore her medium-length hair down and accessorized with gold earrings. To top it all off, she sported a pair of matching gold stilettos.

As the new face of Adidas, it's only fitting that Ella Emhoff showed up in an adidas by Stella McCartney Earthlight trainers and a red diamond mesh body suit. Cartier jewelry complimented the sporty yet chic look. 

Addison Rae's arrival was announced before she even appeared, as fans yelled her name in excitement. Eventually, onlookers saw what the hype was all about when she stepped forward in a vintage gown from Tom Ford. More notably, she had her hair dyed blonde and cut in a chic lob. 

Kourtney Kardashian & Addison Rae's BFF Pics

Though these celebrities may be relatively new to the fashion scene, they're beloved figures among younger audiences. Case in point: Chamberlain has 10.7 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, while Rae has amassed an impressive Instagram following of nearly 40 million. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Emhoff is more commonly known as the daughter of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Vice President Kamala Harris. Though she's gained much acclaim after going viral in a Miu Miu coat at the Presidential Inauguration.

Since January, Emhoff has appeared in runway shows for Balenciaga and Proenza Schouler. Additionally, the Parsons School of Design graduate has posed for Vanity Fair, telling the magazine she is loving her new life as an IMG model—even if her father doesn't. "My dad asks me very often, ‘So have you reconsidered law school?'" Ella shared. "And I keep saying, ‘Doug, not happening. I'm going to leave it to you, and I will be the artist.'"

To say that these Gen Z celebs are just models would be unfair.

In addition to her TikTok career, Rae recently starred in the Netflix remake of She's All That and has her own makeup brand Item Beauty.

As for Emma, the YouTube star is quite the entrepreneur. She started her own fair trade coffee brand named Chamberlain Coffee, and has recently put out a new line of matcha. 

Hopefully Emma had a cup of or two of coffee ahead of her walk up the steps of the Met, because the party is only just beginning. 

To see Gen Z take over the Met Gala, check out the gallery below!

Addison Rae

The TikTok star gives Jessica Rabbit a run for her money in this slinky red dress.

Madison Beer

The singer stuns in a green mermaid gown.

Lil Nas X

The "Montero" singer makes a dramatic appearance in a bold gold cape.

Kaia Gerber

The model looks every bit like her mother Cindy Crawford in this old Hollywood dress.

Storm Reid

Euphoria's cast is having a moment on the Met Gala carpet.

Yara Shahidi

This star looks more than Grown-ish in a truly glamorous gown.

Billie Eilish

Met Gala co-chair brings Barbie glamour to the red carpet.

Maisie Williams

There's no doubt this star has earned her spot on the Throne with this look designed by her own boyfriend.

Barbie Ferreira

Fans are feeling absolutely euphoric thanks to this star's appearance.

Amanda Gorman

The National Youth Poet Laureate makes for a stunning Statue of Liberty in an electric blue gown.

Ella Emhoff

Vice President Kamala Harris' step daughter makes her Met Gala debut in a bold red look.

Nia Dennis

The UCLA gymnast twirls onto the carpet in an adidas x Stella McCartney look.

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz

The engaged couple look like Barbie and Ken in these cute ensembles.

Timothée Chalamet

The Met Gala co-chair makes a case for Converse in this all-white look.

