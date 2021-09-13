Addison Rae Nails Her Platinum Blonde Hair Transformation for Fierce Met Gala Debut

Watch : Stars On-Point at the Met Gala: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, More

Addison Rae scored a golden ticket to the 2021 Met Gala.

The 20-year-old social media phenom made a one-of-a-kind entrance on Monday evening, ascending the Metropolitan Museum of Art's iconic stairs in a corset-inspired red gown. The most notable aspect of Addison's look? Her platinum blonde bob, but of course.

It marked Addison's first, but certainly not her last, Met Gala appearance.

In the days leading up to the fashion world's premier event, Addison acknowledged the conversation surrounding a rumored Met Gala guest list that included her name. A Twitter meme imagining an interaction between Lady Gaga and the TikTok star showed the pop star asking Addison, "Waitress can you get me a champagne?"

Clearly in on the joke, Addison responded on Twitter, "I would do anything for u @ladygaga."

Since first amassing a following on TikTok (84 million followers and counting!) in 2019, Addison's befriended a star-studded inner circle that includes Kourtney Kardashian, dropped her first single and starred in a Netflix movie.