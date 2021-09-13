Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Lil Nas X Brings the Drama to the MTV VMAs Red Carpet With a Bold Train

Words won't do Lil Nas X's MTV VMAs outfit justice, but we'll try. See the "MONTERO" singer's head-to-toe purple look here.

By Samantha Schnurr Sep 13, 2021 12:08 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetMusicAwardsLil Nas X
Watch: Lil Nas X Divides the Internet With "Pregnancy" Photoshoot

He may be "pregnant" with a new album, but Lil Nas X just delivered something just as major: his outfit at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

The "MONTERO" singer stepped out at the Barclays Center for the award show on Sunday, Sept. 12 in head-to-toe purple. The performer, who is nominated in six categories including Video of the Year, arrived looking like the style star he is in a custom Versace lilac pantsuit embellished with shimmering crystals. 

The glamour didn't stop there. The off-the-shoulder look also featured a sweeping side train for some much-appreciated drama. From behind, the suit featured a lace-up back adding even more edge. 

Clearly, the 22-year-old star understood the fashion assignment because his show-stopping outfit immediately caused quite the splash online, drawing comparisons to Prince and Little Richard. After all, when it comes to the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet, subtlety isn't really on the menu. Luckily, we can always count on Lil Nas X to serve up some unforgettable looks. 

photos
Lil Nas X's Best Looks

For more of the bold, head-turning and risky fashion from music's big night, just keep scrolling!

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS
Megan Fox

The actress had all eyes on her as she arrived to the show in a daring sheer nude slip dress. 

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey's MTV VMAs look in one word? Bold. 

Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS
Kim Petras

As she posed alongside Paris HiltonKim Petras took more of an incognito approach to the MTV VMAs red carpet in a full latex face mask. 

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Normani

The singer put the mini in mini skirt with this bold co-ord. 

Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS
Bella Poarch

The star did not go for subtlety on the red carpet as she stepped out in an elaborate black sheer lace ensemble with a dramatic train. 

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Camila Cabello

The "My Oh My" singer made a colorful statement on the red carpet in a vibrant red and pink gown wrapped up with a bow.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Lil Nas X

The "MONTERO" singer clearly understood the assignment because few outfits say bold fashion quite like a glittering purple pantsuit with a dramatic train. 

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Tinashe

The singer gave off some major "Dirrty" vibes in a black leather crop top and coordinating lace-up pants. 

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Doja Cat

Hand her a mic because host and nominee Doja Cat arrived ready to rock this show. 

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Anitta

The singer brought brought some seriously sultry glamour to the red carpet in this plunging gown. 

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Kacey Musgraves

There was no missing the "Space Cowboy" singer on the red carpet with that larger-than-life purple feathered hat. 

Trending Stories

1

How Tarek El Moussa Found His Forever in Fiancée Heather Rae Young

2

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Are Engaged! Relive Their Love Story

3

Megan Fox Turns Heads in See-Through Look at 2021 MTV VMAs

4

Inside Britney Spears' Engagement Ring From Sam Asghari

5

2021 MTV VMAs: See Every Red Carpet Look as the Stars Arrive

Latest News

2021 MTV VMAs: The Complete List of Winners

Justin Bieber Gets Support From Hailey During Must-See Return to VMAs

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Make Red Carpet Debut at the VMAs

You Just Have to See Lil Nas X's MTV VMAs Outfit

Megan Fox Turns Heads in See-Through Look at 2021 MTV VMAs

You Won't "Disengage" With This RHOSLC Gift Guide

Scenes From a Marriage Is Yet Another Show On Unhappy Couples