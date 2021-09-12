Kim Petras Arrives in Latex Face Mask to MTV VMAs—Along With a VIP Chauffeur

Ain't nobody gonna stop her! Kim Petras' VMAs showstopper starts now.
The singer-songwriter, 29, channeled "bubblegum pop" for her "sticky" appearance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12. Ahead of her VMAs Pre-Show performance, Petras arrived to the red carpet in a bright pink Mini Cooper that was driven by a special chauffeur: her pal Paris Hilton.
However, you may not have recognized her, because Petras was all dolled up in a Richard Quinn dress with a mysterious black latex face mask and suit by VEX, which hid her identity. She also accessorized with Roger Vivier heels and a rosey ring by Fabergé.
"I'm just like beyond happy. I can't believe I get to perform again and do what I love again," Petras said in a pre-recorded video. "Performing live is probably my favorite part of what I do."
She said the inspiration for tonight's concert came to her after performing at Lollapalooza in Chicago. "I woke up the next morning and I was like, 'I have the idea.' A little would be that it's sticky and it's pure pop. It's bubblegum pop, you could say," she shared.
Petras added, "I'm really proud of it. Of course, I can't do the VMAs without a little change. I can't just give you one look, so stay tuned for the end of the performance. I'm so happy with it... It slaps."
For her performance of "Future Starts Now," she donned a one-piece made to look like dripping bubblegum.
She released the song in August and most recently performed (semi-nude in sheer lace) at the Maisie Wilen runway show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, Sept. 11.
The German artist is known for her eccentric fashion, whether that's a pink "cyber dress" by Carolina Herrera or a "radical" Miu Miu set with pigtails. As she wrote on Instagram last year, "i miss being a pop bitch and i miss lewks."
The 2021 VMAs, hosted by Doja Cat, will honor the year's hottest musical moments.
Justin Bieber went into the night with the most nominations, including a nod for Artist of the Year, along with Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift.
