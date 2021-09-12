Kim Petras Arrives in Latex Face Mask to MTV VMAs—Along With a VIP Chauffeur

Watch : Paris Hilton Sends "Love" to Britney Spears at NYFW

Ain't nobody gonna stop her! Kim Petras' VMAs showstopper starts now.

The singer-songwriter, 29, channeled "bubblegum pop" for her "sticky" appearance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12. Ahead of her VMAs Pre-Show performance, Petras arrived to the red carpet in a bright pink Mini Cooper that was driven by a special chauffeur: her pal Paris Hilton.

However, you may not have recognized her, because Petras was all dolled up in a Richard Quinn dress with a mysterious black latex face mask and suit by VEX, which hid her identity. She also accessorized with Roger Vivier heels and a rosey ring by Fabergé.

"I'm just like beyond happy. I can't believe I get to perform again and do what I love again," Petras said in a pre-recorded video. "Performing live is probably my favorite part of what I do."

She said the inspiration for tonight's concert came to her after performing at Lollapalooza in Chicago. "I woke up the next morning and I was like, 'I have the idea.' A little would be that it's sticky and it's pure pop. It's bubblegum pop, you could say," she shared.