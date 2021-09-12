Ashton Kutcher Drowned Out by "Take a Shower" Chants on Live TV Broadcast of College Football Game

Watch : Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Hilariously Troll Bathing Debate

Ashton Kutcher was showered with mockery as he spoke during a live TV broadcast of a college football game.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, the 43-year-old That '70s Show alum served as a guest picker for ESPN's College GameDay, appearing with the show's co-hosts at their desk at Jack Trice Stadium in his home state of Iowa, just before the game between home team the Iowa State Cyclones and his alma mater The University of Iowa's Hawkeyes.

As the actor spoke, his voice was partially drowned out by the sound of scores of fans chanting behind them, "Take a shower!" Watch a video of the incident, which went viral.

Kutcher did not respond to the chants and appeared unbothered by them at the event, which took place a month and a half after he and wife Mila Kunis raised eyebrows with comments made about their bathing habits on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast.