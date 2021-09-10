Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Are "Saying Goodbye" to This Chapter of Their Relationship

E! caught up with Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin at New York Fashion Week, where they dropped some important news about their future together. Watch to find out!

By McKenna Aiello Sep 10, 2021 11:30 PMTags
Watch: Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin Are Moving to Los Angeles?!

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are starting over in the City of Angels. 

After living together in New York City for more than two years, the couple told E! News they've set west for Los Angeles. It's a bittersweet next chapter for the couple, who dropped the news during an exclusive chat at the Revolve Gallery during New York Fashion Week

"We are currently moving to L.A. so it's kind of like saying goodbye to the city," Barbara, 27, shared. 

Dylan noted they were in the midst packing for the move, adding, "I don't really feel like a tourist here, although we haven't been back since COVID, or very often. A lot has changed obviously."

The former Disney Channel star and Hungarian model were first romantically linked in 2018 after visiting her hometown of Budapest together. Dylan and Barbara would go on to recount their love story in a 2019 profile for magazine, which the actor said started with an Instagram DM.  

photos
Every Celebrity at Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022

"There's a little language barrier for me, so I was never good with texting or flirting," Barbara shared at the time. "With Dylan, everything seemed so easy. We had the same interests, and jokes were hitting at the right spot, and he didn't think I was disgusting or anything."

Gotham/WireImage

Now three years into their relationship, Dylan and Barbara are perfect complements of each other. Case in point? Their vastly different love languages. 

While Barbara told E! News she prefers being "loving and caring" with her S.O., Dylan retorted, "My love language is definitely poking fun at things. I can say that probably for the Sprouse family. It's a very, like, British sense of humor." 

E! News also asked Dylan for a timeline on a potential marriage proposal. Find out his answer by watching the video above!

