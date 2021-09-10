Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kendall Jenner Exudes Classic Hollywood Glam at Michael Kors' Fashion Week Show

In what marked Kendall Jenner's first show of the spring/summer 2022 season, the supermodel proved there's nothing a little red lipstick can't fix.

Kendall Jenner and Michael Kors is a match made in New York Fashion Week heaven. 

The 25-year-old supermodel channeled her inner Audrey Hepburn for her first gig of the spring/summer 2022 season on Friday, Sept. 10, walking the runway in a number of timelessly elegant pieces designed by Kors. 

For her first look, Kendall sported a simple yet chic black pencil skirt, retro bra top and a bucket style handbag filled with roses. She later modeled a shimmery black cutout gown that is sure to become a red carpet favorite amongst Hollywood's A-list.

Save for a swipe of vibrant red lipstick and va-va-voom lashes, the Michael Kors glam squad let Kendall's natural beauty shine. 

Momager Kris Jenner celebrated her daughter's return to the runway, writing on Instagram, "Kendall opening the @michaelkors show this morning!! So stunning, Kenny!! What a beautiful show, and the perfect way to start the morning!"

Best Looks at Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022

The E! reality star was joined by fashion week favorites Gigi Hadid and Irina Shayk, who each donned sophisticated designs perfectly reminiscent of the collection's "Urban Romance" theme. 

Keep scrolling to see Kendall and more supermodels in action. 

