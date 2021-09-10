RHOC Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke Is Moving to New York! Find Out Why

Swapping an orange for an apple!
Former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke is officially swapping the suburbs of SoCal for New York City. The Bravolebrity exclusively told E! News during the Bulgari B.Zero1 NYFW Party on Sept. 9 that Fashion Week is kicking off more than just the latest styles.
"For me, it's becoming a New Yorker," Braunwyn revealed. "I'm not just here for the week, I'm making a move. I'm going to be doing a dual situation."
Braunwyn parted ways with RHOC in June after two seasons on the reality series. Since the announcement, Braunwyn moved on with a new relationship and spent time out of the spotlight. "
"I went to Hawaii to find some clarity and there's been some pretty amazing opportunities that have come to fruition in New York and it's just the right time," Braunwyn continued about her move. "I'm so excited. One of my best friends, her name is Amy Schechter, she works with Ryan Serhant, so we're spending this week doing some of the shows but we're also going to find an apartment."
As for her relationships back in California, Braunwyn confirmed she and girlfriend Fernanda Rocha are still together—albeit, with a new dynamic.
"Fernanda and I are still good, we're still together, but we're both doing our own thing," Braunwyn revealed. "She's been in California, I've been in Hawaii. I think we'll always be friends but geographically it's been a little hard to spend time together."
Meanwhile, Braunwyn's husband Sean Burke fully supports her big move.
"He thinks it's a good choice," Braunwyn said. "He knows this has always been a dream of mine, and he kind of sees some of the things that are happening. He's like, 'I support you. The kids are going to be OK.' And I'll fly back and forth."
So, it seems like the door to RHOC is closed...at least for now. "Well, my best friend was cast, Noella Bergener," Braunwyn noted of the cast shake-up for season 16. "Unfortunately we haven't spoken since. Her husband James [Bergener] is an amazing guy. He's a very hard worker. This is something this was like a bad business thing that's happened and he's been taking care of it. This isn't new."
Watch the full interview above to hear more of Braunwyn's relocation, plus what's next for the reality star.
