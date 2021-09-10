YouTuber Nikita Dragun Goes Nearly Naked For New York Fashion Week Runway Debut

The Mother of Draguns just stripped down to "embody mother earth" at New York Fashion Week.
YouTube star Nikita Dragun bore all at the Private Policy fashion show on Friday, Sept. 10, walking the runway topless, with just a metallic net draped over her bare body.
"my nipz are closing shows at NYFW," Nikita teased on Instagram, alongside a fierce video of her walk. "i'm literally crying this is a dream come true." She declared, "mama i made it to the runway!!!"
The Dragun Beauty founder, 25, explained that urban plants inspired her look, as part of the collection "celebrating green."
She said Private Policy asked her to represent Mother Earth, "a goddess sent to warn humanity to change our ways and appreciate the fruit of the world."
Although Nikita is accustomed to being in front of the camera (for her 9 million Insta followers and 3.6 million YouTube followers), "this was a PERFORMANCE and pushed me out of my comfort zone," she noted.
"i am so honored to have been asked to close the show!" the influencer added, praising the show's Asian representation and shouting out creative director Siyinq Qi.
Nikita shared, "seeing so many trans & asian models backstage made me so emotional! i'm so proud to be apart of the movement."
Other famous faces of the LGBTQ+ community showed their support, with Demi Lovato writing, "I'm SO PROUD OF YOU!!!" Nikita wrote back, "I LOVE U SO MUCH."
Nikita said she got only one hour of sleep beforehand due to the early call time, admitting she was "scared" to close out her first show.
Now that it's over, she isn't letting anyone rain on her parade. After social media users questioned why she deserved her success, she took to her Instagram Story to defend herself. "I am so tired of this, like, narrative about influencers not being celebrities. 'Why do influencers think they're celebrities?'" she said. "Bitch, ‘cause we are... Everyone's watching... I'm so heated."
Nikita ended by thanking her fans who have "gotten me here" and allowed her to live her "fantasy" at NYFW. "It's not supposed to happen to a girl like me," she said through tears.
Though this was her NYFW runway debut, she's previously modeled for Christian Cowan and Michael Ngo in Los Angeles, as well as for Philipp Plein in Milan.
Check out more spicy looks from NYFW here.