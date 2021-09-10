Scott Disick Shares Sweet Photo of "Little Angel" Penelope Disick

Watch : Inside North West & Penelope Disick's "Candy Land"-Themed B-Day Bash

Sure, there's been a lot of Kardashian news this past week—but nothing to lose sleep over.

On Sept. 9, Scott Disick took to Instagram and posted a photo of his "little angel" Penelope Disick snuggling with her stuffed rabbit while fast asleep. It looks like the young lady has kept the bright red hair—a change from her usual brown locks that mom Kourtney Kardashian debuted on Instagram last week.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her ex also share sons Mason Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 6, and are very gracious about keeping fans up on their adventures. From documenting luxurious vacations and holidays to capturing life's everyday moments at home, Kourtney and Scott like to share their family memories.

"I use[d] 2 post lots of pics of my cars, but now I post a lot of pics of my kids," Scott wrote on Instagram in 2019. "I guess I found my real love and passion."

And on P's ninth birthday, the Flip It Like Disick alum, who recently split from Amelia Hamlin, posted a tribute to his daughter.

"My life my love my everything," he wrote on Instagram on July 8 alongside a photo of the duo. "You have changed my life forever peep," he added, promising to "never stop loving you each and every day for the rest of your life and will protect you till the day I die."