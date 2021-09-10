Inside the 2021 MTV VMAs Gift Bag

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

We don't know about you, but we are counting down the days until the 38th annual MTV VMAs this Sunday!

While we can't all attend IRL, you can score the products attendees and nominees like Doja Cat, Dua Lipa and Lil Nas X will receive in their gift bag! Items like an Alo Yoga hoodie and Alo Moves membership, British M kombucha shampoo, bananagrams and more exclusive products.

Below, we rounded up all the goodies inside this year's gift bag, so you can live it up like your favorite celeb! And don't forget to tune in this Sunday, September 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT for the show.