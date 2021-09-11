Look Back at Your Fave Stars' First Met Galas and Realize How Far Their Style Has Come

Watch : Celine Dion Sings on the 2017 Met Gala Red Carpet

Many stars have made their mark on the Met Gala stairs by slaying in jaw-dropping designs, but fashion icons are made, not born.

At the annual fashion event, celebs have shown off some of their most daring looks, created by top designers. And over the years, repeat guests have grown even bolder with their fashion choices. Years before Rihanna spurred omelet memes with her now-iconic massive yellow dress-robe and a Pope-like outfit at recent Met Galas, she walked the famous red carpet in a romantic white bejeweled dress.

Other stars who have showcased eclectic styles at the Met Gala include Beyoncé, Selena Gomez, Naomi Campbell, Sarah Jessica Parker and Taylor Swift, and in recent years, fan-favorite reality stars and influencers such as Kylie Jenner and YouTuber Lilly Singh have joined the actors, models and musicians on the red carpet.