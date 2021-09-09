Jonah Hill Confirms New Romance With Sarah Brady in Must-See Photo

This is no laughing matter! Jonah Hill just took a major step in his relationship.
Before summer officially comes to an end, the actor decided to make his romance with Sarah Brady Instagram official. On Thursday, Sept. 9, Jonah took to social media and shared a couple's photo from inside an undisclosed restaurant.
"Grateful for you @Sarahhbrady," he captioned the picture with a heart and heart eye emoji before turning off his comments.
While Jonah has previously opted to keep his love life away from social media, Sarah has been more open to posting photos with the actor. During Labor Day weekend, the U.C. San Diego grad documented her vacation to Big Sur, Calif. with Jonah. And in recent weeks, the couple has enjoyed quality time together catching waves, traveling in RVs and even twinning in matching outfits.
"Had a beautiful weekend with my person," Sarah previously shared on Instagram. "Grateful for each and every day with you @jonahhill."
She also snapped a selfie with the 21 Jump Street star and wrote, "My whole heart."
Back in August, Jonah and Sarah sparked romance rumors when they were photographed going RV shopping in Southern California.
The relationship came close to a year after multiple reports surfaced claiming Jonah and Gianna Santos called off their engagement. A reason behind their split was never publicly revealed.
Since then, the Maniac star decided to "reshape" his life while also finding a second of love.
"All my 20s, I wasn't really looking inward. I was just running toward success. Or trying to find success," he explained to GQ Style. "And when I was 30, I was like, I've always wanted to be a director, but if I don't get off this train now and write Mid90s, I'm not going to do it. And I hit Pause. I took three or four years to reshape things."