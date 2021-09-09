Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Jonah Hill Confirms New Romance With Sarah Brady in Must-See Photo

In a new Instagram post, Jonah Hill appeared to confirm rumors he was dating Sarah Brady by sharing a couple’s shot inside a restaurant. Get the details on this summer romance.

By Mike Vulpo Sep 09, 2021 5:36 PMTags
Jonah HillCouplesCelebritiesInstagram
Watch: Jonah Hill Debuts New Body Positive Tattoo

This is no laughing matter! Jonah Hill just took a major step in his relationship.

Before summer officially comes to an end, the actor decided to make his romance with Sarah Brady Instagram official. On Thursday, Sept. 9, Jonah took to social media and shared a couple's photo from inside an undisclosed restaurant. 

"Grateful for you @Sarahhbrady," he captioned the picture with a heart and heart eye emoji before turning off his comments. 

While Jonah has previously opted to keep his love life away from social media, Sarah has been more open to posting photos with the actor. During Labor Day weekend, the U.C. San Diego grad documented her vacation to Big Sur, Calif. with Jonah. And in recent weeks, the couple has enjoyed quality time together catching waves, traveling in RVs and even twinning in matching outfits.

"Had a beautiful weekend with my person," Sarah previously shared on Instagram. "Grateful for each and every day with you @jonahhill."

photos
Celebrity Couples We Admire

She also snapped a selfie with the 21 Jump Street star and wrote, "My whole heart."

Instagram

Back in August, Jonah and Sarah sparked romance rumors when they were photographed going RV shopping in Southern California. 

The relationship came close to a year after multiple reports surfaced claiming Jonah and Gianna Santos called off their engagement. A reason behind their split was never publicly revealed.

Since then, the Maniac star decided to "reshape" his life while also finding a second of love.

Trending Stories

1

North West Calls Out Kim Kardashian for "Talking Different" in Videos

2

Why Travis Barker Says Kourtney Kardashian Makes Him "Invincible"

3

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Cast Revealed

"All my 20s, I wasn't really looking inward. I was just running toward success. Or trying to find success," he explained to GQ Style. "And when I was 30, I was like, I've always wanted to be a director, but if I don't get off this train now and write Mid90s, I'm not going to do it. And I hit Pause. I took three or four years to reshape things."

Trending Stories

1

North West Calls Out Kim Kardashian for "Talking Different" in Videos

2

Why Travis Barker Says Kourtney Kardashian Makes Him "Invincible"

3

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Cast Revealed

4

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Take Their Love to Venice Film Festival

5
Exclusive

Inside Kaley Cuoco's "Close" Friendship With Pete Davidson Amid Split

Latest News

The Future of Gossip Girl Revealed

The Voice’s RaeLynn Gives Birth to First Baby

Jonah Hill Confirms New Romance With Sarah Brady in Must-See Photo

Reese Witherspoon Proves She & Ava Phillippe Have Always Looked Alike

Exclusive

See Todd Chrisley Totally Embarrass Son Grayson With New Car Makeover

Andy Cohen Has the Perfect Response to a Self-Proclaimed "Troll"

Exclusive

Inside the Dundas x Revolve NYFW Show With Emily Ratajkowski & Ciara