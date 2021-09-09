Reese Witherspoon Proves She and Ava Phillippe Have Always Been Look-Alikes With Sweet Birthday Tribute

She once had to judge a tighty-whitey contest for Lambda Kappa Pi. So trust that Reese Witherspoon can handle anything.
But even she can't believe her daughter, Ava Phillippe, turned 22 years old on Sept. 9. "Happy Birthday to my sweet little girl…excuse me… I mean my adult daughter!!!" she wrote in one Instagram tribute. "Words can't describe how proud I am of you. You have grown into an extraordinary person who cares so much about the world around her. I am so lucky to have you light up my life. I love you, Ava!!"
In honor of the occasion, the actress took a trip down memory lane and shared a series of photos of her firstborn from her childhood days on Instagram. One sweet snapshot showed a young "party princess" Ava eating a piece of birthday cake while another featured her wearing a pink ensemble during her toddler years. A third proved there's always been a strong resemblance between the mother-daughter duo and showed Reese holding Ava when she was a little girl.
"This person is turning 22 today," the Oscar winner, who shares Ava and 17-year-old son Deacon Phillippe with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, captioned a photo along with a shocked emoji. It looks like her daughter appreciated the birthday wish, too and replied, "love u."
Reese was 22 years old when she was pregnant with Ava. During an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show last year, she recalled feeling "terrified."
"I didn't know how to balance work and motherhood," she said. "You just do it, you know?"
While Reese is an Oscar winner, the star of several popular films and TV shows and an entertainment mogul who just sold her production company for $900 million, she told Drew Barrymore she didn't know at the time if she'd have steady work and was just trying to figure it out.
"There's a lot of, first of all, compromise, " Reese, who also has 8-year-old son Tennessee with husband Jim Toth, said. "You take the food out of your mouth, the clothes off your back, the sleep out of your life. But every bit of it—every bit of that sacrifice is truly worth it because you feel like that's what makes me wake up on a Sunday. It's not movies or my job, it's my kids."
