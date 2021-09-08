Brian Austin Green Swears Sharna Burgess Didn't Convince Him to Do Dancing With the Stars

Watch : JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee Join "Dancing with the Stars"

When it comes to new TV gigs, Brian Austin Green knows how to stand on his own two feet.

Although some fans may assume the Beverly Hills, 90210 star was persuaded to join the new season of Dancing With the Stars because of his girlfriend Sharna Burgess' role as a professional dancer on the show, it's just not the case. Instead, the project came as a surprise to the actor, who once swore he would never join.

"We actually talked early on when we were dating about this not happening. We were like, this is never happening," Brian exclusively shared with E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes. "We used to laugh and joke about this never happening. When it came around this season, and we sort of talked about it, it just seemed like, 'Why not?' It is a chance to do something that entertains a lot of people that watch it. It's something that a lot of people have been wanting me to do for years."

He continued, "I could be super disappointing. Most likely, I will be disappointing to a lot of people."