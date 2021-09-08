Alicia Vikander Confirms She and Michael Fassbender Welcomed Their First Baby

It's a role she's played on-screen before, but now Alicia Vikander is a mom IRL.
Yes, you read that right. The Tomb Raider actress and husband Michael Fassbender have welcomed their first child together.
Although the couple never publicly addressed Alicia's pregnancy, they were photographed holding a baby during a trip to Ibiza, Spain in August. During a recent interview with People, Alicia confirmed the baby news while discussing her new movie, Blue Bayou. "I now have a whole new understanding of life in general," the Oscar winner said of motherhood. "That's pretty beautiful and obviously will give a lot to any of my work in the future."
Alicia, 32, and Michael, 43, met and fell in love in 2014 on the set of the heartbreaking film The Light Between Oceans. After a top-secret engagement, the private stars exchanged vows in Ibiza in October 2017.
The inseparable pair were seemingly brought even closer during the COVID-19 pandemic. Alicia and Michael, who typically reside in Lisbon, sought refuge at their holiday home in rural France.
It's there that the actress was spotted enjoying the first few months of her pregnancy, a lifelong dream of hers.
"I don't even have children, and it's the wonder of my world," Alicia told Elle in 2017. "I've always wanted kids. I've never been pregnant, but I hope to have a family one day. And it's both the expectation and knowing that it should be the greatest experience of my life—and suddenly from one day to another, it's a reality; it's a new chapter of your life."
To celebrate Alicia and Michael's baby news, revisit the couple's love story in the gallery below!