Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Files Petition to End Her Conservatorship

Britney Spears' father has asked a judge to decide whether to free the singer from her conservatorship.
Jamie Spears, who has served as conservator of her estate for the past 13 years, submitted his petition on Tuesday, Sept. 7, to ask Los Angeles Judge Brenda Penny to choose whether to terminate the conservatorship of Britney's person and estate, according to the document obtained by E! News.
Jamie's legal team writes that the conservatorship helped her "get through a major life crisis, rehabilitate and advance her career, and put her finances and her affairs in order. But recently, things have changed."
The complaint states that Britney has recently been "outspoken in her frustration with the level of control imposed by a conservatorship, and has pleaded with this Court to ‘let her have her life back.'"
Jamie now feels Britney is "entitled" to have the court "seriously consider" whether the conservatorship is no longer required.
"As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter," his filing states. "If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance."
Jamie's team goes on, "She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy. She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight. She wants to be able to get married and have a baby, if she so chooses. In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding."
Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, filed court papers in July to replace Jamie with certified public accountant Jason Rubin, a change the judge was expected to consider at the court hearing on Sept. 29, per NBC News.
Last month, Jamie said he was "willing" to step down from his role as manager of her finances "when the time is right," saying the transition needs to be "orderly and include a resolution of matters pending before the Court."
In response, Britney's attorney said it was "a shameful attempt to redeem his reputation, at his daughter's expense. The issue, however, is not about Mr. Spears, his needs or his image," according to his filing from Aug. 30 that was obtained by E! News.
Mathew claimed Jamie wants about $2 million to step aside, including for attorneys' fees and "a substantial payment from Ms. Spears' Estate to certain third parties, including Tri-Star Sports & Entertainment Group."
Her lawyer wrote, "Britney Spears will not be bullied or extorted by her father. Nor does Mr. Spears have the right to try to hold his daughter hostage by setting the terms of his removal."
E! News has reached out to Jamie's lawyer for comment.