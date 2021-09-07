Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

The 2021 Netflix and Chills Schedule Is Finally Here: See the Full Spooky Lineup

Halloween time is just around the corner! Check out what's coming to Netflix this September and October.

Watch: "The Haunting of Bly Manor" Stars Tease Horror & Romance

It's not just Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween that promises to creep it real.

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, Netflix released the complete schedule for their annual Netflix and Chills event. This means the streaming service has plenty of Halloween-esque films and shows for you to enjoy this fall. So, not only can you rewatch your favorite summer screams, like the Fear Street trilogy and Brand New Cherry Flavor, but you can also catch new terrifyingly delightful projects.

For starters, horror fans can expect more from the genius mind of Mike Flanagan, as Midnight Mass is set to premiere on Sept. 24. Instead of horror in a haunted abode like in the Haunting of Hill House/Bly Manor, the new series explores the supernatural occurrences that pop up on an isolated island.

And that's just one show to look forward to during the 2021 Netflix and Chills event! If you're eager for a faboolous time this October, check out the complete schedule below:

September 8

Into the Night (Season 2)

September 10 

Lucifer: The Final Season

Prey

September 15

Nightbooks

September 17

Squid Game

September 22

Intrusion

September 24

Midnight Mass

September 29

The Chestnut Man

No One Gets Out Alive

October 1

Scaredy Cats

October 5

Escape the Undertaker

October 6

There's Someone Inside Your House

October 8

A Tale Dark & Grimm

October 13

Fever Dream

October 15

Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween

You: Season 3

October 20

Night Teeth

October 27

Hypnotic

Also coming in October

Locke & Key: Season 2

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2

