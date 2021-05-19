Netflix Is Bringing Your Favorite Horror Book Series to Life

Watch : Maya Hawke's Famous Parents Are "Stranger Things" Fans

It will be a summer of scares for Netflix subscribers.

On Wednesday, May 19, the streaming service dropped a new teaser for their upcoming horror trilogy, Fear Street. The new movies, which are based on R.L. Stine's popular teenage horror novels, will debut on Netflix this July.

As the first look below noted, the Fear Street trilogy will include "three movies, three weeks, one killer story." Specifically, the films will unpack the terrifying activities that plagued a small town in 1994, 1978 and 1666.

Netflix revealed in a description, "In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations ​may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine's best-selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside's sinister history."

The first film in the trilogy, titled Fear Street: Part One — 1994, features Stranger Things star Maya Hawke.