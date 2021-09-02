Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

The Final Season of Insecure Finally Has a Premiere Date

Insecure's fifth and final season is coming sooner than you think. Find out when you can watch new episodes of Issa Rae’s hit show.

By Alyssa Ray Sep 02, 2021 6:20 PMTags
TVCelebritiesIssa RaeEntertainment
Watch: Must-See TV Shows Coming Fall 2021

It's time for one last reflection with Issa Dee (Issa Rae).

On Thursday, Sept. 2, HBO released the first teaser for the fifth and final season of Insecure, which premieres Sunday, Oct. 24. In typical Insecure fashion, the teaser replays Issa's most memorable mirror moments, including a new one for season five.

"Oh, Issa, you were so simple then," the leading lady says in a voiceover. "I just want to be drama free and happy. I keep fronting to everybody like I'm not scared about what's next for me, but I'm terrified. So what am I supposed to do now?"

Cut to the new footage, with Issa noting, "Maybe there's a little voice in your head that's telling you that you're not done."

Confronting her know-it-all mirror self, the Insecure star retorts, "That's you! You're the voice in the back of my head."

Fans have been eagerly awaiting news for season five, ever since Issa revealed in January that this season would be the show's last.

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

"Very excited to film our fifth and final season!" she announced on Twitter. "We couldn't have told a complete story without the tremendous support of our audience and the faith of HBO. See y'all soon!"

She later told Deadline that she and co-executive producer Prentice Penny "always planned to tell this story through five seasons."

In addition to Issa, Insecure stars Yvonne OrjiJay EllisNatasha RothwellAmanda SealesKendrick Sampson and Alexander Hodge.

Trending Stories

1

Seth Rogen Makes Major Transformation After Shaving Off Beard and Hair

2

You Won't Recognize Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Today

3

Vanessa Bryant Goes Ultra-Glam for Star-Studded Night Out in Italy

For a peek at what's to come in Oct., watch the first season five teaser above.

Also, you can find other important premiere dates below!

Hulu
NEW: Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) - Aug. 31

Selena Gomez stars with Steve Martin and Martin Short in a murder mystery comedy on Hulu, beginning Aug. 31.

John P Johnson/FX
What We Do In the Shadows (FX) - Sept. 2

Season three of FX's delightful vampire comedy premieres Thursday, Sept. 2.

Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock; Roberto Borea/AP/Shutterstock
NEW: Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX) - Sept. 7

Beanie Feldstein takes on Monica Lewinsky when Impeachment: American Crime Story finally premieres, Tuesday, Sept. 7 on FX.

Disney+/Karen Neal
NEW: Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Disney +) - Sept. 8

Peyton Elizabeth Lee will step into Neil Patrick Harris' shoes when Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (a reimagining of Doogie Howser, M.D.) premieres Sept. 8 on Disney+.

Apple
The Morning Show (Apple TV+) - Sept. 17

The Morning Show returns to the airwaves on Friday, Sept. 17.

Fox
9-1-1 (FOX) - Sept. 20

In May 2021, FOX renewed 9-1-1 for a fifth season. The series will return with new episodes on FOX Monday, September 20 at 8 p.m.

Fox
NEW: The Big Leap (FOX) - Sept. 20

FOX will debut the new Scott Foley-led series on Monday, Sept. 20 at 9 p.m.

ABC
Dancing With the Stars (ABC) - Sept. 20

Season 30 will premiere Monday, Sept. 20 on ABC.

Tyler Golden/NBC
The Voice (NBC) - Sept. 20

Ariana Grande joins the reality competition show as a first-time coach, beginning Monday, Sept. 20 on NBC. 

NBC
NEW: Ordinary Joe (NBC) - Sept. 20

James Wolk plays out the life of one guy if he made three different decisions in this new NBC series, premiering Monday, Sept. 20.

CBS
The Neighborhood (CBS) - Sept. 20

The Neighborhood returns for its fourth season on Monday, Sept. 20.

CBS
Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS) - Sept. 20

Bob Hearts Abishola is back for its third season on Monday, Sept. 20.

CBS
NCIS (CBS) - Sept. 20

NCIS heads into its 19th season, with limited Mark Harmon, premieres Monday, Sept. 20.

CBS
NEW: NCIS: Hawai'i (CBS) - Sept. 20

Vanessa Lachey debuts as the latest NCIS agent in the brand new NCIS: Hawai'i, premiering Monday, Sept. 20.

Fox
The Resident (FOX) - Sept. 21

Season five of The Resident will premiere Tuesday, September 21 at 8 p.m. on FOX.

Michael Becker/FOX
NEW: Our Kind of People (FOX) - Sept. 21

Yaya DaCosta leads a new series on FOX, titled Our Kind of People, which premieres Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 9 p.m.

NBC
New Amsterdam (NBC) - Sept. 21

Season four of New Amsterdam premieres Tuesday, Sept. 21 on NBC.

CBS
FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International (CBS) - Sept. 21

The FBI franchise returns to CBS, with the series premiere of FBI: International, on Tuesday, Sept. 21 

CBS
Survivor (CBS) - Sept. 22

After a long break, Survivor finally returns for season 41 on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Fox
The Masked Singer (FOX) - Sept. 22

The Masked Singer is back! Season six will premiere on Wednesday, September 22 at 8 p.m. on FOX.

FOX
NEW: Alter Ego (FOX) - Sept. 22

FOX kicks off its newest singing competition, Alter Ego, on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 9 p.m.

NBC
Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD (NBC) - Sept. 22

Head back to Chicago on Wednesday, Sept. 22 on NBC.

ABC
The Goldbergs (ABC) - Sept. 22

The Goldbergs returns for season nine on Wednesday, Sept. 22 on ABC. 

ABC
NEW: The Wonder Years (ABC) - Sept. 22

The Wonder Years returns, now narrated by Don Cheadle as the older version of Dean Williams, a young boy in 1960s Montgomery, AL. It premieres Wednesday, Sept. 22 on ABC.

ABC
The Conners (ABC) - Sept. 22

Season four of the Roseanne spinoff returns Wednesday, Sept. 22 on ABC.

ABC
Home Economics (ABC) - Sept. 22

Topher Grace and his financially varied family return for season two on Wednesday, Sept. 22 on ABC.

ABC
A Million Little Things (ABC) - Sept. 22

Season four will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 22 on ABC.

Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC) - Sept. 23

The Law & Orders (minus the previously announced For the Defense spinoff) are back Thursday, Sept. 23 on NBC. 

Fox
The Simpsons (FOX) - Sept. 26

You can enjoy more of The Simpsons when season 33 premieres Sunday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. on FOX.

FOX
The Great North (FOX) - Sept. 26

The Great North is back with a second season on Sunday, September 26 at 8:30 p.m. on FOX.

photos
View More Photos From 2021 TV Premiere Dates

Trending Stories

1

Seth Rogen Makes Major Transformation After Shaving Off Beard and Hair

2

You Won't Recognize Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Today

3

Rose McGowan Calls Out Oprah Winfrey for Being as "Fake as They Come"

4

Vanderpump Rules Moms Reunite for the First Time With Babies

5

The Man, the Myth: Inside Keanu Reeves' Inscrutable Private World

Latest News

Exclusive

Do Charli & Dixie D'Amelio Get Jealous of Each Other? They Say...

See Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's First Vacay With Twins

Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer Hold Hands in Venice Before Premiere

Best Labor Day 2021 Home Sales: Our Place, Casper, Wayfair & More

Vanderpump Rules' Season 9 Trailer Is Finally Here

Exclusive

Why Sarah Paulson Can "100 Percent" Relate to Monica Lewinsky

NeNe Leakes Honors Late Husband Gregg Leakes With Touching Video