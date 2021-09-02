Why Zendaya Is Trolling Her Euphoria Co-Star Storm Reid

What are TV big sisters for if not to troll you on Instagram?
On HBO's hit series Euphoria, Zendaya and Storm Reid play sisters Rue and Gia Bennett, so we'd argue it's only natural they poke fun at each other off-screen, too. Zendaya expertly handled her unofficial duty on Wednesday, Sept. 2 when she took to her Instagram Story with some footage of her co-star asleep...on set.
"Bday shooting with this lil one," Zendaya wrote on her video, which zoomed in on the 18-year-old actress asleep next to her in a bed. "I think she's out. Forreal."
Adding to the hilarious moment, she quipped, "It's the method acting for me."
It was a particularly special day for the Spider-Man star as she was also celebrating her 25th birthday. Reid celebrated her friend's milestone with a touching message to Zendaya on Instagram. "As real as it can get. If they say we ain't sisters at this point, they're hating, lmao," she wrote. "Thank you for all that you are for yourself, me, and so many others—happy birthday big sis. I love you an alarming amount. @zendaya."
Zendaya marked the occasion with an Instagram post of her own."Quite literally full on love," she captioned a childhood photo of herself with sauce on her face holding an empty bowl. "Can't tell you enough how much it all means to me. Here's to 25."
Of the many birthday tributes that poured in, her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland's also stood out to fans in a major way. After all, their PDA in July confirmed sparks are also flying between them off-screen after years of romance rumors.
"My MJ," the actor wrote on Instagram, "have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your [sic] up xxx."
Her response? "Calling now," she wrote with a heart emoji. *Sigh*