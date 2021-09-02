Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Watch Courteney Cox Drop Daughter Coco Off at Her First Day of Senior Year

Courteney Cox’s daughter Coco is starting her senior year of high school and the Friends alum shared the hilarious footage of her first day. See who’s truly excited to kick off the school year.

By Kisha Forde Sep 02, 2021 3:01 PMTags
GalleriesCourteney CoxDavid ArquetteCeleb KidsCelebritiesSchool

Although Coco Arquette may be so excited, we're willing to bet she just can hide it.
 
For the 17-year-old daughter of Courteney Cox and David Arquette, senior year of high school has officially begun, and no one is more excited for her to start this newest chapter than her own mom, of course. On Sept. 1, the Friends star shared the hilarious behind-the-scenes footage from her daughter's first day of school. And just like any other teenager, let's just say that Coco wasn't super thrilled to run on back to the classroom.
 
In fact, Courteney jokingly captioned the Instagram clip, which features the song "I'm So Excited" by The Pointer Sisters, "Sweet Memories," with a straight face emoji.
 
After explaining to the camera that "It's the first day of the last year" of her daughter attending high school, she then asked Coco over an intercom if she was ready to go, which Coco replied with a firm, "No." Her mom responded with a simple, "Okay, see you in the car."

photos
Cutest Celeb Kids on Instagram

And once Courteney tried to include Coco in her video of the big day in the car, the teen made it clear that she is A-okay with not being on camera.

Trending Stories

1

Seth Rogen Makes Major Transformation After Shaving Off Beard and Hair

2

You Won't Recognize Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Today

3

Rose McGowan Calls Out Oprah Winfrey for Being as "Fake as They Come"

The funny video prompted relatable responses from other celeb parents, including mom of three Reese Witherspoon who commented, "MOM life!" Queer Eye star Tan France—who recently welcomed his first baby in July—also chimed in, writing, "Aaaw, love this so much."
 
Scroll on for more heartwarming moments from celebs and their kids during back-to-school season:

Instagram
Jessica Alba

"Honor's first day of 8th grade," The Honest Company founder shared on social media. "A proud (& obviously crying) mama." 

Instagram
Tamar Braxton

Me and my bestie @loganland8 first day of school," the singer and reality star wrote on Instagram. "3rd grade came so fast…but praise God cause Logan gets his friends back and I get my daytime back while he's in school. Won't he do it!! We are BOTH excited." 

Instagram
Ashlee Simpson Ross

"All the feels today," the singer shared as daughter Jagger Snow Ross headed off to her first day of school. 

Instagram
Teddi Mellencamp

"Raise your hand if you forgot to get a fresh #firstdayofschool board and couldn't get the marker off from years prior," the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star joked online. "This is 3rd and 1st grade. Proud of these nuggets. They did 80 percent of school last year over zoom and are so excited to see friends in person!" 

Instagram
Tarek El Moussa

"Bray's first day of kindergarten!!" the Flip or Flop star wrote on Instagram. "We picked Bray up for a surprise lunch with a gift for him so that he would always remember his first day of kindergarten and he went straight for Bugz." 

Instagram
Chelsea Houska

"Our handsome boy!" the former Teen Mom 2 star wrote on Instagram after celebrating Watson's first week of classes. 

Instagram
Jessica Simpson

"After a year and a half these HAPPY kiddos are BACK TO SCHOOL!!!!!" the star captioned a snapshot of daughter Maxwell and son Ace. "New school. New beginnings. This fam is feeling very blessed." 

Instagram
Jon Gosselin

The reality-TV alum shared a photo of his son Collin Gosselin and daughter Hannah Gosselin, both 17, starting their junior year of high school.

Instagram
Ali Fedotowsky

"Riley‘s preschool is soooo precious. I can already see how comfortable he is there after only a few days. And after months of tears and tough drop offs, I really feel we found the absolute best fit for him," The Bachelorette star wrote on Instagram. "And Molly starting kindergarten…Oh my. Where has the time gone?"

Instagram
Tamera Mowry

"First day of school pic! Third and first grade," the Sister, Sister star shared online. "Time seriously flies!" 

Instagram
Tyler Hubbard

"Liv had her first week of school this week, and we couldn't be more proud," Tyler's wife Hayley Hubbard wrote on Instagram. "(and neither could her little brothers)." 

Instagram
Amanda Stanton

"I have a 4th & 2nd grader!" the Bachelor Nation member reflected online. "The first day of school always makes me a little emotional." 

Instagram
Meghan King

"Aspen's first day at her new school had both of us feeling all the feels," the former Real Housewives of Orange County star shared on Instagram. "Just a few days ago she refused to wear her uniform, put on her shoes, or walk inside her school...Today she was not only brave but SO excited." 

Instagram
Jessie James Decker

"Our Vivianne is officially a 2nd grader!" the country singer wrote on social media. "I am so proud of our baby girl and what an amazing young lady she is growing into." 

Instagram
Haylie Duff

"Happy 1st day back to school!" the actress wrote on Instagram. "Ry is officially a 1st grader! I'm not crying, you're crying. #backtoschool." 

Instagram
Beverley Mitchell

"All the feels as we send the kiddos off to their first day of school!" the 7th Heaven star wrote on Instagram. "A little nervous and excited. I pulled it together and instead of panicking to have the perfect outfit, we found the pieces that they felt comfortable in and were there favorite items...We are so proud of these kiddos! Cheers to the first day of school and sending love to all the anxious parents out there! We got this! #firstdayofschool #weareback #1stgrade #3rdgrade #backtoschool." 

Instagram
Emily Maynard

"Without fail, I cry every year on the first day of school," the Bachelor Nation member wrote on Instagram. "Today I dropped my two oldest boys off at JK and K with the same tears, but an even heavier heart for all the mothers across the world that don't have this privilege. Praying Gods greatest peace for those not only in my community, but for hurting hearts across this broken world. Be the light, my sweet boys!" 

Instagram
Eric Decker

Before his daughter Vivianne heads to second grade, the former NFL player poses for a first day of school picture. 

Instagram
Emily Simpson

The Real Housewives of Orange County star celebrates Annabelle, Luke and Keller's first day back in class. 

Instagram
Audrina Patridge

"First day of kindergarten!! She's a big girl now!" The Hills: New Beginnings star wrote on Instagram with her daughter Kirra. "Such an exciting fun morning." 

Instagram
Cory Wharton & Cheynne Floyd

"I can't believe the day has come," Cory wrote on Instagram while posing with his daughter. "Ryder started her first day of school today. Most kids cry saying bye to their parents it was the other way around, Ryders super excited for school and that's how I want her to be. I'm so proud to be your father @thatsryderk I always tell everyone you changed my life around for the better and you don't even know it. Love you girl." 

Instagram
Ryan & Kayla Lochte

"Happy 1st day of school!!!" Kayla shared on Instagram before dropping Caiden and Liv off. 

Instagram
Jana Kramer

"My baby," the One Tree Hill alum captioned a photo of daughter Jolie and son Jace. "First day of kindergarten!!"

Instagram
Vanessa & Nick Lachey

"And just like that... all three of my babies are in one school!" Vanessa shared alongside a snapshot of kiddos PhoenixCamden and Brooklyn.

Instagram
Leah Messer

The Teen Mom star snapped a photo of daughters Aleeah, Aliannah and Adalynn, which she captioned, "This Mama officially has two middle schoolers!"

Instagram
Amanda Kloots

The Talk host wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of son Elvis, "First day of preschool! These were all of my emotions this morning."

Instagram
Briana Dejesus

"I officially got a 4th grader and a pre-Kindergartner," the Teen Mom personality captioned a photo of kids Nova and Stella

Trending Stories

1

Seth Rogen Makes Major Transformation After Shaving Off Beard and Hair

2

You Won't Recognize Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Today

3

Rose McGowan Calls Out Oprah Winfrey for Being as "Fake as They Come"

4

The Man, the Myth: Inside Keanu Reeves' Inscrutable Private World

5

Adele Stuns in Sassy Miniskirt for Date Night With Rich Paul

Latest News

TV Scoop Awards 2021: Vote For Your TV Favorites Now!

The Eyes of Tammy Faye Actors vs. the Real-Life Characters

TV Scoop Awards 2021: Vote for Most Anticipated 2021-2022 Show & More

Bollywood Star Sidharth Shukla Dead at 40 After Apparent Heart Attack

Why Zendaya Is Trolling Her Euphoria Co-Star Storm Reid

Watch Courteney Cox Drop Daughter Off at Her First Day of Senior Year

Jump-Start Your Fitness Journey With Lululemon's Labor Day Deals