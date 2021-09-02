Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Miles Teller Calls Keleigh Sperry the "Woman of My Dreams" in Touching Anniversary Tribute

Miles Teller shared a photo of himself with wife Keleigh Sperry in honor of their second wedding anniversary, with the star writing that he "would be lost without you."

Miles Teller couldn't be happier about the spectacular relationship he and wife Keleigh Sperry have built. 

The 34-year-old The Spectacular Now actor marked their two-year wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Sept. 1 with a touching tribute posted to social media. Miles shared a tender photo of himself kissing Keleigh's head on their wedding day as they both looked out at the ocean with their backs to the camera. 

"2 years ago today, I married the woman of my dreams," Miles captioned his tweet. "There isn't a day that goes by where I'm not reminded of how much I truly love and adore you."

He continued, "Thank you for your kindness and unconditional support, Keleigh. I would be lost without you.."

Among those replying with messages of support was film producer Felix Kay, who tweeted, "It was a great wedding!"

Earlier that day, Keleigh posted pics to Instagram of the couple together, including a shot from their ceremony. "Happy anniversary my booshki," she wrote, "not sure how to put 8 years into 10 photos but I love you forever more thanks for being a stud of a husband, I adore you."

The pair, who started dating in 2013, got engaged during a safari in Africa in August 2017 before tying the knot on Sept. 1, 2019 on the island of Maui in Hawaii. An insider told E! News at the time that the celebration included Kygo serving as DJ well into the night as guests wore neon-lit masks and glasses.

Toni Anne Barson/WireImage

"It was very Hawaiian, just what the couple asked for. They had two different bands play throughout the dinner, and it was incredible," the insider added back then. "The couple did a champagne toast thanking the guests for flying out and being there."

Miles, whose upcoming film Top Gun: Maverick was recently pushed to a 2022 release date amid the ongoing pandemic, gushed about their relationship to Men's Health in December 2020. 

"Once you get married and you make that ultimate commitment, life is just a lot less stressful," he shared. "You just know that person is always going to be there."

