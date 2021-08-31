Mike Richards Out as Jeopardy! Executive Producer Amid Controversy

CAROL KAELSON

Previous reports alleged that Richards was part of a discrimination lawsuit while working as an executive producer on The Price Is Right. Other reports soon followed, including one from The Ringer, detailing 41 episodes of the The Randumb Show podcast, which Richards hosted from 2013 to 2014. The website reported that the producer repeatedly used offensive language and made sexist comments about women's bodies and clothing. He later apologized for his past remarks.

On Aug. 20, Richards announced that he would step down from his newly appointed position as host but would remain on board as an executive producer.

"It pains me that these past incidents and comments have cast such a shadow on Jeopardy! as we look to start a new chapter," he wrote at the time. "As I mentioned last week, I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by the opportunity to expand my role."