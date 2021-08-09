Jeopardy!'s Mike Richards Addresses Controversial Past Amid Hosting Rumors

Watch : Who Will Replace Alex Trebek on "Jeopardy!"?

Mike Richards is answering some burning questions surrounding the future of Jeopardy!

In a letter sent to staffers, which was obtained by E! News, the show's executive producer set the record straight about the ongoing search for a new host more than nine months after Alex Trebek passed away from pancreatic cancer.

"Recently, Jeopardy!, our host search and the possibility of me hosting has been all over the news," Richards began his letter. "It is true that I was asked if I would consider hosting the show. I was humbled and deeply honored. No final decisions have been made and discussions with me and other potential hosts are still ongoing."

He continued, "I know I have mentioned this to you all before, but the choice on this is not my decision and never has been. Throughout this search, Sony's top priority has always been to continue the incredible legacy you and Alex built. As you know, Alex always believed the game itself and the contestants are the most important aspects of the show, and that will continue to be the guiding principle as the decision is finalized."