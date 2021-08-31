The Hills' Jason Wahler Reflects on His "Darkest Moments" of Addiction

Jason Wahler is forever grateful for how far he has come.
After making a splash on Laguna Beach and The Hills beginning in 2005, the MTV reality star found himself struggling with addiction, which led to drinking-related arrests and time behind bars.
But after being introduced to Dr. Drew Pinsky on Celebrity Rehab in 2010, Jason slowly began changing his life. On Aug. 31, the 34-year-old father of two marked National Overdose Awareness Day with a personal post about his recovery.
"I wanted to take a moment to acknowledge and pray for all those families who have lost loved ones (93,000 just this last year) and for those that are still struggling," he wrote on Instagram. "In an effort to raise awareness I wanted to be vulnerable and share what some of my darkest moments in addiction looked like vs. my life in recovery."
"The disease of addiction is cunning, baffling and powerful, it is also chronic, progressive and fatal if untreated. I know…" Jason continued. "I have almost died, I have family that has almost died and many friends that have died. All preventable!"
In his post, Jason shared two photos from when he was the midst of his addiction including a mug shot. At the same time, he featured two pictures in recovery including a family photo with his wife, Ashley Wahler.
"It's so important that we continue to raise awareness, provide education and smash the stigma that is associated with the disease of addiction and mental health. It's time!" Jason shared. "So if you are out there struggling, or know someone who is, you are not alone, we are out here too! "
He added, "If you want what we have and need help, reach out and we can all do this together. Love. Peace JW."
Jason has remained an open book about his past addiction battle and the joys of recovery. And whether he's filming scenes for The Hills: New Beginnings or posting candid social media posts, the ambassador for CLEAN Cause says being real helps him stay on the right path.
"What keeps me going is the honesty, the transparency, and being vulnerable," he previously shared on E!'s Daily Pop. "By expressing vulnerability, it creates humility and lets people know they are not alone."