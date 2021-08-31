Kristin Cavallari Is Dating Singer Chase Rice: Inside Their "New" Romance

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Calls Divorce the "Hardest Decision" She's Ever Made

All eyes are on Kristin Cavallari and Chase Rice.

The Laguna Beach alum and the "Lonely If You Are" singer are dating, E! News can confirm. According to a source, the stars—who both reside in the Nashville area—have been spending time together for a little over a month. "At the moment, it's still casual. It's new," the insider tells E! News. "She's been to one of his shows already and they're having fun."

While Chase, 35, and Kristin, 34, have yet to address their relationship status, this news comes months after The Hills star seemingly ended her romance with comedian Jeff Dye. Despite a PDA-filled getaway to Mexico in March, Kristin confirmed to E!'s Daily Pop in May that she was flying solo. "I'm focusing on me and taking care of my babes," she said at the time. "That's it."

Those "babes" are her three kids—Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5—who she shares with ex Jay Cutler. The former couple announced their split in April 2020 after 10 years together.