Kristin Cavallari Is Dating Singer Chase Rice: Inside Their "New" Romance

All eyes are on Kristin Cavallari and Chase Rice.
The Laguna Beach alum and the "Lonely If You Are" singer are dating, E! News can confirm. According to a source, the stars—who both reside in the Nashville area—have been spending time together for a little over a month. "At the moment, it's still casual. It's new," the insider tells E! News. "She's been to one of his shows already and they're having fun."
While Chase, 35, and Kristin, 34, have yet to address their relationship status, this news comes months after The Hills star seemingly ended her romance with comedian Jeff Dye. Despite a PDA-filled getaway to Mexico in March, Kristin confirmed to E!'s Daily Pop in May that she was flying solo. "I'm focusing on me and taking care of my babes," she said at the time. "That's it."
Those "babes" are her three kids—Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5—who she shares with ex Jay Cutler. The former couple announced their split in April 2020 after 10 years together.
"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," Kristin wrote on Instagram at the time. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."
Meanwhile, singer Chase was previously linked to Bachelor Nation's Victoria Fuller—fans may recall his awkward cameo on the show during Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor last year. "We spent a night together in Charlotte. She's a cool chick—from what I know of her," Chase said in a 2020 interview with radio show Fitz in the Morning. "I got no problem with her. I got no problem with him."
He did take issue with The Bachelor having him perform for Victoria and Peter on their date though. "They've never brought somebody in and surprised the guest on the show," Chase noted. "To do that to me, it's over the top; it's unnecessary. I didn't expect it."
As for Chase and Kristin, the rest is still unwritten.