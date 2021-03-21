Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye: Where Things Stand Between Them After Their PDA-Filled Getaway

Have Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye rekindled their romance? It's a question everyone has on their mind after the two were spotted kissing and looking cozy on Friday, March 19 in Cabo, Mexico.
An eyewitness exclusively tells E! News the duo, who reportedly called it quits earlier this week after dating for five months, appeared to enjoy their time together during their mini getaway.
"They have been relaxing by the pool each day and seem to love being out in the sun all day," the observer shares. "They seem happy and all about each other. They are never far from one another, either on chaise lounges side-by-side or swimming together in the pool."
According to the eyewitness, Kristin and Jeff aren't afraid to flaunt their affection for each other. As the eyewitness put things, "They aren't shy with PDA and will kiss across their chairs or always reach for one another."
"They have had several make out sessions and can't seem to get enough," the eyewitness continues. "Kristin looks like she's having a lot of fun. She's always laughing with Jeff and totally relaxed and at ease. She's in her happy place in Cabo listening to music, having some drinks and enjoying the warm weather."
Of course, this isn't the first time they've enjoyed each other's company in Mexico. Last December, the twosome joined friends in Cabo and were spotted having fun and soaking up the sun at the Nobu Hotel.
At the time, a separate eyewitness told E! News, "Kristin was dirty dancing with Jeff, and they couldn't keep their hands off each other...She seemed very happy and in a great mood."
But despite reports that their romance fizzled out, an insider close to Kristin tells E! News, "They see each other when it's convenient for them."
"Jeff would love to be exclusive," the source adds, "but he's happy to go with the flow."
At this time, it's unclear if the duo plans to keep things casual or if they are going their separate ways for good. Earlier this week, a separate source told E! News that Jeff and Kristin were "never that serious to begin with...She was having fun."
The two first sparked romance rumors in October 2020 after they were spotted kissing in Chicago. Six months earlier, Kristin and Jay Cutler announced they were divorcing in a joint Instagram statement.
"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," their message read at the time. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."
The exes, who were together for 10 years, share three children: Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5.