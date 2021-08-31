Machine Gun Kelly Playfully Calls Out Megan Fox Over Her Lock Screen Photo

Nothing quite says love like your phone's lock screen.
On Aug. 30, Megan Fox took to Instagram to share a heart-stopping photo of herself while out running errands. And while her chic, casual look would be reason enough to give her other half, Machine Gun Kelly pause—it was a smaller but very important detail that put her boyfriend on the cutest high alert.
Accompanying the head-turning snap of herself wearing a denim jacket with matching jeans and lime-green cut-out bodysuit, the Jennifer's Body actress captioned her post, "This is how I go to Erewhon now. Let's talk about it." And amongst the comments of praise and adoration, MGK's addition was notably a standout, with the musician writing, "What aisle are you gonna be in? I like your lock screen."
And behold, in all of its glory on Megan's lock screen, is a picture of Machine Gun Kelly grinning from ear to ear while rocking a plaid red kilt.
For fans of the couple, this latest cute declaration of commitment would be no surprise seeing as how the pair have pretty been hot and heavy ever since they began dating early last summer.
After meeting on the set of their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass last year, both actors have been candid about recognizing the instant connection they had from the moment they met.
As Megan explained on the Give Them Lala…With Randall podcast last spring, "The second I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame."
And if Megan's lock screen is any indication, it looks like that flame remains as strong as ever.