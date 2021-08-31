Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos
Update!

All the Fashion Details from Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Week 3

From the beach attire to the rose ceremonies, we researched the outfits so you don't have to.

By Marenah Dobin Aug 31, 2021 2:09 AMTags
FashionTVReality TVLance BassLife/StyleShoppingBachelor in ParadiseShop With E!Becca KufrinBachelor NationShop FashionCelebrity Shopping
Bachelor in Paradise fashion week 3ABC/Craig Sjodin

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Things are really starting to heat up on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. There are too many flirtations to keep track, so many dramatic storylines, and, of course some fashionable beach attire. We can't wait to see who finds lasting love this summer, but in the meantime, we can dig into the fashions. BIP is the perfect show to watch for summer style inspo.

We will keep track of all the looks from both of this week's episodes here and we will continue to search for the cast members' outfits all season long. Keep on scrolling to see some rose-worthy ensembles from AbercrombieRevolve, Zaful, The Outnet, Amazon, and more! 

read
All the Fashion Details from Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Week 2
ABC

Mari Pepin encouraged Demi Burnett to talk to other guys on the beach. Little did she know, Demi had her sights set on Kenny Braasch, the guy she's been linked with this whole time.... But, in this girl chat moment, Demi's neon green one-piece swimsuit stole the show.

Camila Coelho Franny One Piece

You'll feel like a star whether you're on reality TV or not in this bright green one-piece swimsuit. The neon bathing suit has cut-outs, a ruched back, and adjustable straps to customize your fit.

$138
Revolve

Trending Stories

1

Vanessa Bryant Goes Ultra-Glam for Star-Studded Night Out in Italy

2

Sharon Stone Mourns Death of Baby Nephew River After Organ Failure

3

Jimmy Hayes' Widow Vows to Share "Love Story" With Kids During Funeral

ABC

There's no doubt that Connor Brennan had the most memorable outfit from the episode. The ensemble gave him some confidence to talk with Maurissa Gunn following her date with Riley Christian. But, unfortunately for Connor, the multi-print look did not win over. 

Zaful Flower Stripes Print Vacation Shirt

If you want to channel some BIP confidence on the beach, you need this shirt in your suitcase for your next vacation.

$28
$20
Zaful
ABC

Before changing into leotards and capes to faux wrestle (yes, you read that correctly), Serena Pitt wore this blue/green mini dress at dinner with Joe Amabile.

Abercrombie Halter Wrap Mini Dress

Unfortunately the Abercrombie dress from that dinner date is sold out in that blue/green color, but it is available in a floral print. At least there's some good news though, the mini is on sale!

$99
$60
Abercrombie
ABC

We caught a glimpse at Natasha Parker's black bandeau swimsuit last week, but the look definitely deserved some additional screen time.

Luli Fama Night Lights- Cinched Bandeau Top

Channel that beach style with this bandeau bikini top. And, if you love the black and neon combo, but you prefer some structured support, check out this cross back bustier version of the top.

 
$95
Amazon
$95
Amazon
ABC

Natasha always brings it with the fashion. She exuded some fashion-forward boho vibes in this print maxi dress.

ba&sh Open-back Printed Silk-voile Maxi Dress

This BIP dress is on sale for 53% off! It's also available in purple.

$525
$194
The Outnet

In case you missed it, check out all the fashion details from Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Week 1

Trending Stories

1

Vanessa Bryant Goes Ultra-Glam for Star-Studded Night Out in Italy

2

Sharon Stone Mourns Death of Baby Nephew River After Organ Failure

3

Jimmy Hayes' Widow Vows to Share "Love Story" With Kids During Funeral

4

Amelia Hamlin Trolls Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin With Nude Photo

5

Watch Kelley Flanagan Reveal Her Lyme Disease Diagnosis in New Video

Latest News

Is JoJo Fletcher Joining DWTS Season 30? She Says...

Nick Jonas Takes a Bite Out of Priyanka Chopra's Booty in Cheeky Photo

Update!

The Fashion Details from Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Week 3

All the Drama You Missed on Tonight's Bachelor in Paradise

Exclusive

Bachelor Nation's Jef Holm Drops Restraining Order Against Robby Hayes

Autumn Boots and Booties We're Falling For

Elton John, David Furnish and Sons Twin in Versace for Family Photo