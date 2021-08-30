Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Sharon Stone Mourns Death of 11-Month-Old Nephew River Three Days After Organ Failure

Days after Sharon Stone asked for prayers, the Ratched actress announced that her nephew River, 11 months, had died. Watch her emotional dedication video.

Gone far too soon.

Sharon Stone posted a beautiful dedication post on Instagram Monday, Aug. 30 to her nearly 1-year-old nephew River, who tragically died after suffering organ failure days prior. She captioned the video, "River William Stone Sept. 8, 2020 - Aug. 30, 2021." In it, she shared a video from River's short life, featuring her playing with her sweet, smiling nephew. Sharon also posted a photo featuring his big blue eyes.

Support flooded in for the star as fans and colleagues expressed their condolences to Sharon and her family.

"This breaks my heart," actor Leslie Jordan commented. "I'm in pieces right now." Sean Hayes added, "Ugh. I'm sitting here in tears. I'm so sorry, Sharon. What a beautiful boy. Sending all my love to you and your family."

Selma Blair wrote, "I am so sorry. My lord."

Just three days prior, the actress had posted an Instagram asking her followers for support, announcing that River "was found in his crib [with] total organ failure today." She asked her Instagram community, "Please pray for him. We need a miracle."

Many stars wrote in on Sharon's first post about her nephew and godson.

Kate Hudson commented, "Sending light and healing love." Orange Is the New Black star Ruby Rose said, "Praying for River and your whole family.

Prior to River's passing, Sharon was photographed at the Venice Film Festival in Italy. 

Leire P J/DYDPPA/Shutterstock

Sharon first introduced River to the world on Sept. 13, 2020. She wrote on the post, "Look who's going home: River William Stone, my brother Patrick and his wife Tasha's new baby."

