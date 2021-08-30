Jason Biggs Reveals Why Hosting Cash At Your Door Was Like a "Homecoming" During the Pandemic

Watch : Why Jason Biggs Says Timing of E!'s "Cash At Your Door" Is Perfect

Jason Biggs may be ringing on your doorbell, but the Cash At Your Door host already feels right at home.

The American Pie alum exclusively revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 30 that filming the new game show, premiering on E! tomorrow, Aug. 31, was a personal "homecoming" during the pandemic.

"We actually filmed like two towns away from where I grew up," the Jason Biggs' Cash At Your Door host explained of bonding with contestants in the TriState area. "It was a homecoming of sorts, because I was like, 'I know this family, this is my family.' It was really cool."

The first look at the new E! series even shows Biggs getting mistaken for other celebs like Freddie Prinze Jr., as unsuspecting neighbors truly have no idea why Biggs is there with a film crew. "Game show hosting for me has been so much fun," Biggs gushed. "I love meeting new people, I love talking to people, I love improvising, I love giving away someone else's money."