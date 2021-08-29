Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

TV Scoop Awards 2021: Vote for Best Episode, Saddest Goodbye and Best Plot Twist

Now is the time to vote for the best episode, saddest goodbye and best plot twist of the 2020–2021 television season, as the 2021 TV Scoop Awards are underway.

By Alyssa Ray Aug 29, 2021 4:00 PMTags
TVGrey's AnatomyPollsCelebritiesEntertainmentTV Scoop AwardsSchitt's Creek
Watch: "WandaVision's" Elizabeth Olsen & Paul Bettany Had a "Good Flow"

Warning: The below features spoilers for several TV shows.

Twists, turns and tear ducts that burn—this past season of TV has been an emotional roller coaster!

For the next round of polls in the 2021 TV Scoop Awards, we invite you to vote for the best episode of the year, the most gut-wrenching farewell and the top plot twist.

Among the nominees, Amazon Prime Video's The Wilds finds itself as a contender in two categories today: Best Episode and Best Plot Twist. The first ever episode of The Wilds was a memorable one: It started off as a simple survival story, only to blow our minds with that social experiment. Of course, that wasn't even the biggest twist of the season, as soft-spoken Nora (played by Helena Howard) was later revealed to be a mole for the Dawn of Eve study.

Wynonna Earp is also a double nominee in the latest poll, as it too is up for Best Episode and Best Plot Twist. The SYFY series went out with a bang for its fourth and final season.

photos
2021 TV Premiere Dates

The series finale, "Old Souls," which is up for Best Episode, had us laughing and crying at the exact same time thanks to Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley)'s wedding. Speaking of Waverly, she also stunned this season thanks to her transformation into a dark angel.

These weren't the only TV moments that had us talking, as we found ourselves in tears over several unexpected deaths. For starters, there was the heartbreaking passing of Dr. Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) on Grey's Anatomy. We also reached for the tissue box after we said goodbye to Pray Tell (Billy Porter) on Pose.

Trending Stories

1

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Look So in Love in Italy

2

John Stamos Shares Health Update After Posting Photo From Hospital

3

Ed Asner, TV Legend and Star of Pixar's Up, Dead at 91

The Schitt's Creek series finale went on to offer up a surprisingly sad moment. We're, of course, talking about the Rose family (Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy) saying goodbye at the Rosebud Motel.

For the full list of nominees, proceed to the voting area below!

Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2021: Episode & More

Vote for the Best Episode
The Wilds: S1, E1
2%
WandaVision: S1, E9
3.5%
Wynonna Earp: S4, E12
44.8%
Ted Lasso: S1, E7
1.7%
Outer Banks: S1, E8
1.2%
Bridgerton: S1, E5
3.1%
Prodigal Son: S2, E13
43.7%
Vote for the Saddest Goodbye
Dr. Deluca's Death on Grey's Anatomy
35.4%
Dani Clayton's Death on Bly Manor
26.3%
Greg G. Leaving The Bachelorette
1%
Rose Family's Goodbye at the Motel
22.7%
Pray Tell's Death on Pose
4.1%
Colin Zabel's Death on Mare of Easttown
7.5%
The Kardashians Saying Goodbye to Their Longtime Crew
3%
Best Plot Twist
WandaVision: Agatha All Along
8%
The Wilds: Nora is the Mole
3.4%
Wynonna Earp: Dark Waverly
68.3%
The Bachelorette: Clare Crawley Leaving
1.2%
This Is Us: Kate Gets Remarried
8.4%
Mare of Easttown: The Killer Reveal
5.7%
Outer Banks: Wards Being Alive
1.6%
Cruel Summer: What Jeanette Really Knew
3.5%

Don't forget, you can find the other live polls for the TV Scoop Awards here!

Trending Stories

1

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Look So in Love in Italy

2

John Stamos Shares Health Update After Posting Photo From Hospital

3

Ed Asner, TV Legend and Star of Pixar's Up, Dead at 91

4

Decoding Kanye West's Donda Album, Which References Kim

5

BiP's Maurissa Addresses Critics After Intimate Date With Riley

Latest News

NeNe Leakes Says Husband Is "Losing His Life" Amid Cancer Battle

14 Coloring Books For the Pop Culture-Obsessed

James Corden Hip-Thrusting in a Mouse Costume Has the Internet Buzzing

Decoding Kanye West's Donda Album, Which References Kim

Kourtney and Travis Barker's Twin Moment Proves They're the Real Deal

BiP's Maurissa Addresses Critics After Intimate Date With Riley

Ed Asner, TV Legend and Star of Pixar's Up, Dead at 91